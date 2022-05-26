The Chancellor is widely expected to include a package to help the poorest cope with the rising cost of living on Thursday.

He will also have to be careful that any extra help he puts into the economy does not add further to inflation, which is currently at a 40-year high.

As well as the possible impact on inflation, Mr Sunak’s ability to help beyond the £22 billion package already announced will also be restricted by the state of the nation’s finances.

A Treasury spokesman explained: “The Chancellor was clear that as the situation evolves, so will our response, with the most vulnerable being his number one priority.”

The Prime Minister said the hundreds of billions poured into dealing with the Covid pandemic had left the country in a “very difficult fiscal position”.

At a Downing Street press conference, he acknowledged that households “are going to see pressures for a while to come” due to the spike in global energy prices and supply chain problems following the pandemic.

But he said: “We will continue to respond, just as we responded throughout the pandemic.