Households across the UK could get an energy bills discount of up to £400 that will not have to be paid back as part of an emergency package to be announced by the government on Thursday.
Treasury sources have said that the Chancellor will scrap the requirement to repay the £200 discount on energy bills and could increase the level of the grant.
The grants plan, which is to be distributed by energy companies, is part of a significant raft of measures to help people cope with the soaring cost of living.
Rishi Sunak is also expected to cave in to pressure to impose a windfall tax on oil and gas firm profits in the announcement.
Details of the one-off tax to fund fresh support measures are not yet known but Labour is likely to claim a victory after it campaigned for the measure against opposition from Boris Johnson.
Measures which have been discussed as part of a package worth around £10 billion could include a further increase to the warm homes discount to help low income families cope with rising energy bills.
Other measures thought to have been discussed include increases in the winter fuel allowance, a further cut in council tax or a VAT cut.
A statement outlining the plan is expected in the Commons at 11.30am as the government seeks to move on from the partygate row and focus on the squeeze in living standards caused by rising inflation.
Cost of living crisis: latest news as Rishi Sunak unveils government’s plan to help in major announcement
Last updated: Thursday, 26 May, 2022, 08:35
Vulnerable are ‘number one priority’
The Chancellor is widely expected to include a package to help the poorest cope with the rising cost of living on Thursday.
He will also have to be careful that any extra help he puts into the economy does not add further to inflation, which is currently at a 40-year high.
As well as the possible impact on inflation, Mr Sunak’s ability to help beyond the £22 billion package already announced will also be restricted by the state of the nation’s finances.
A Treasury spokesman explained: “The Chancellor was clear that as the situation evolves, so will our response, with the most vulnerable being his number one priority.”
The Prime Minister said the hundreds of billions poured into dealing with the Covid pandemic had left the country in a “very difficult fiscal position”.
At a Downing Street press conference, he acknowledged that households “are going to see pressures for a while to come” due to the spike in global energy prices and supply chain problems following the pandemic.
But he said: “We will continue to respond, just as we responded throughout the pandemic.
“It won’t be easy, we won’t be able to fix everything. But what I would also say is we will get through it and we will get through it well.”
Windfall tax on energy firm profits expected
Mr Sunak is expected to impose a windfall tax on the soaring profits of energy firms today (26 May), despite ministers spending months criticising the idea because of its potential impact on investment.
However, on Wednesday a Tory source said the arguments had been “tested rigorously” within both the Treasury and wider government.
He said: “There’s a high threshold that any package that we bring forward delivers more gain than pain, that the gain is worth the pain, that it does not jeopardise the investment.
“You don’t introduce random taxes that make the economic environment unpredictable.”
Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), which represents the offshore oil and gas industry, has warned a one-off tax on North Sea firms would see higher prices and do long-term damage to the oil and gas industry.
Labour says U-turn on windfall tax was ‘inevitable’
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Rishi Sunak had been “dragged kicking and screaming” into performing a U-turn over a windfall tax on oil and gas firms.
Labour has been campaigning for the measure against opposition from Boris Johnson who said the tax would “deter investment”, would be “totally ridiculous” and would “raise prices for consumers”.
The Chancellor also voiced opposition but began laying the grounds for a change of policy in recent weeks, saying he was “pragmatic” about the possibility.
Some of the most vehement criticism has come from Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, who argued it is wrong to raid the “honey pot of business” and the measure would ultimately see the public pay more tax.
But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has argued a U-turn is “inevitable” as the tax on North Sea firms would “raise billions of pounds, cutting energy bills across the country”.