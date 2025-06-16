5 things Reform UK plan to do on councils they control

User (UGC) Submitted

After Reform’s sweep of several councils in local elections in May, the party has its first month of holding official power. It controls 10 local councils outright, including Lancashire, Durham and Kent. It also holds 2 mayoral positions and is the largest party on several other councils.

With their recent surge in the polls making Nigel Farage’s shot at Downing Street less and less hypothetical, how they operate these councils serves as a testing ground for their national platform.

Here are 5 policies that Reform-led councils plan to enact:

Cost-saving measures

Reform has pledged to slash what the party sees as wasteful spending by their councils. They plan to do so via initiatives inspired by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the US, which is headed by former chairman Zia Yusuf after his dramatic resignation and rehiring two days later earlier this month. Most of the axing will be to council services and bureaucracy, with a goal of allowing for tax cuts in the future.

Immigration

One of the most talked-about topics by Reform is immigration. Their national policy of scrapping ‘asylum hotels’ will take its first steps under their new councils. Zia Yusuf has also promised to use “every instrument of power available” to block the housing of asylum seekers in areas controlled by Reform. The Mayor of Greater Lincolnshire, Andrea Jenkyns, took it one step further – shortly after her election, she called for them to be “put in tents” instead.

‘Anti-woke’ policies

As part of their cost-saving measures, a key policy for the party is scrapping diversity programmes and other schemes they see as ‘woke’. They also plan to ban all flags from flying outside council buildings except from the Union Jack or St. George’s Cross. This has faced criticism, however, as it will prevent Pride and Ukrainian flags being displayed.

Law and order

The party has a tough stance on law and order in its national policies, which translates into a push for more police on the beat in communities and increasing the use of ‘stop and search’ measures as part of a crackdown on what it calls a ‘clampdown’ on crime and anti-social behaviour. They support scrapping diversity initiatives in this area as well.

Local planning

The party’s opposition to ‘net zero’ and wider environmental measures signals a pushback against plans for renewable energy sites and climate change mitigation. Another policy is giving local residents more say in planning decisions. Several candidates have also put emphasis on tackling issues specific to that area – the Mayor of Hull and East Yorkshire, Luke Campbell, focused on improving the region’s bus network.

The real test now is seeing how much of their plan they can put in place, and how effective it is in practice instead of on paper.