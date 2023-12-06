Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today marks a big day in the COVID-19 enquiry, as former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to meet with the inquiry committee to give his evidence regarding the handling of the Pandemic. What is set to take place across two days, with many eyes on the PM and his answers to the committee, especially given the inconsistencies regarding his and the Conservative Party's behaviour during lockdown. What many are asking though is - will we get an apology from Boris Johnson across the two days?

The hearing itself, according to the official UK COVID-19 Inquiry website, will be broken down into four different modules; today (June 13) is a public hearing on the readiness and resourcefulness of the UK government during the pandemic, while other modules of the Core UK decision-making and political governance (Module 2), Impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on healthcare (Module 3) and Vaccines and therapeutics (Module 4) have already started on June 5 2023.

Though there is scepticism about the inquiry in terms of accountability, many hope that the hard lessons learned throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will be taken into account in the event of future pandemics - with the inquiry running parallel to the continued dramas involving Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, an honours list and Johnson et al’s conduct during the lockdown.

Some of the early key moments from the inquiry today so far includes a discussion that perhaps Brexit blindsided the efforts to quell the coronavirus pandemic, as Boris Johnson’s key manifesto promise was to “get Brexit done,” while Pete Weatherby KC, the counsel for bereaved families, asked if austerity got in the way of a proper plan of action regarding PPE equipment and sufficient training for frontline workers.

The inquiry is being led by Hugo Keith KC, who in this role is to give independent legal advice to the Chair, present the evidence, question the witnesses that are called and lead the wider counsel team.

Who is Hugo Keith KC?

Hugo Keith KC - the lead counsel in the COVID-19 inquiry (Credit: UK Government)

Hugo Keith KC is a prominent figure in the legal profession, renowned as one of the leading KCs.. Holding the position of Joint Head of Chambers at Three Raymond Buildings, he has achieved top rankings in seven practice areas according to professional directories. Recognized as one of the UK's 'Stars at the Bar' in the Chambers and Partners 2015 Guide to the UK Bar, his expertise spans civil, criminal, and international law.

Throughout his career, Hugo Keith has been involved in several high-profile cases, showcasing his exceptional legal acumen. Notable highlights include representing Princess Anne in a prosecution case and acting on behalf of The Queen in the Inquest into the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. He has also been involved in significant matters such as the London Bombings Inquests, the Leveson Inquiry representing Rebekah Brooks, and the Mark Duggan, Alexander Litvinenko, and Westminster inquiries.