The Cabinet Office refused to provide documents such as the former Prime Minister's WhatsApp messages, notebooks and diaries after being requested to hand over the material by the UK's Covid-19 Inquiry

The government has said it will 'fully comply' with the Covid Inquiry's request for Boris Johnson's WhatsApp messages, notebooks and diaries after the Cabinet Office lost a High Court ruling on the matter. (Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

The Cabinet Office has lost a legal challenge over the Covid Inquiry's request for Boris Johnson's unredacted WhatsApp messages, notebooks and diaries.

Legal action was brought against the request made by inquiry chairwoman Baroness Heather Hallett, which argued that the materials were "unambiguously irrelevant" to the inquiry.

During the ruling, Lord Justice Dingemans and Mr Justice Garnham dismissed the claim for judicial review. statsing that they believed Lady Hallett has "acted rationaly" in asking for the documents. They added that the Cabinet Office could make a different application to Lady Hallett should they consider to keep challenging the request.

However, the government has said that it will "comply fully" with the requests of the Inquiry following the High Court ruling.

A Government spokesperson said: “The inquiry is an important step to learn lessons from the pandemic and the Government is co-operating in the spirit of candour and transparency. As this judgement acknowledges, our judicial review application was valid as it raised issues over the application of the Inquiries Act 2005 that have now been clarified.

“The court’s judgement is a sensible resolution and will mean that the inquiry chair is able to see the information she may deem relevant, but we can work together to have an arrangement that respects the privacy of individuals and ensures completely irrelevant information is returned and not retained. We will comply fully with this judgement and will now work with the inquiry team on the practical arrangements.”