The Conservative MP has always been one to speak his mind, sparking controversy recently with his comments on Israel-Gaza. Now, he has revealed that he was arrested on suspicion of rape.

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt has revealed that he was arrested on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances.

Yesterday (26 October), reports emerged of the arrest of an unnamed politician, referred to by The Sun as a "prominent Tory MP". Surrey Police confirmed they had arrested a man in Horley on Wednesday (25 October), adding that he had been "released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries."

Speculation over who the MP could be quickly began, but Blunt, 63, took to social media to identify himself as the man in question and vow to clear his name. He wrote on X: "It has been reported that an MP was arrested yesterday in connection with an allegation of rape. I am confirming that MP was me. The fact of the arrest requires a formal notification of the Speaker and then my Chief Whip.

"I have now been interviewed twice in connection with this incident, the first time three weeks ago, when I initially reported my concern over extortion. The second time was earlier this morning, under caution following arrest. The arrest was unnecessary as I remain ready to co-operate fully with the investigation that I am confident will end without charge."

But who exactly is Crispin Blunt? Here's everything you need to know about the MP - including his career, his views, and his controversies while in Parliament.

File photo dated 29/10/18 of Conservative MP Crispin Blunt, who has been arrested on suspicion of rape and the possession of controlled substances. Credit: PA

Who is Crispin Blunt?

Crispin Blunt, 63, has been the Conservative MP for Reigate since 1997. Last year, he announced that he would stand down at the next general election.

Blunt was educated at Wellington College and subsequently at the University of Durham, where he studied politics. He then attended the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, and was commissioned as an army officer into the 13th/18th Royal Hussars (Queen Mary’s Own), where he served until 1990.

According to the government's website, before entering Parliament, Blunt was "a self-employed representative of Forum of Private Business, and a political consultant."

Whilst in Parliament, he served as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Justice between May 2010 and September 2012. He has also held the roles of Opposition Spokesperson for Northern Ireland, Shadow Minister for Trade and Industry, and Opposition Whip and Shadow Minister for National Security.

In 2010, Blunt separated from his wife Victoria, whom he has two children with, when he came out as gay. Actress Emily Blunt is his niece.

What are his political views?

Blunt is known as an outspoken MP, rarely afraid to comment on a subject matter. He is often seen as having more liberal attitudes than other MPs on the Conservative Party benches, for instance by being vocal about gay rights or calling for cannabis to be legalised.

Earlier this year, in a debate on the treatment of gay people in the army, he emotionally told the House of Commons that hiding his sexuality in the forces did great "damage".

Most recently, he has spoken out in support of Palestine - claiming that the UK could be complicit in war crimes if it does not do more to “restrain” Israel.

"If you know that a party is going to commit a war crime – and this forcible transfer of people is a precise breach of one of the statutes that governs international law and all states in this area – then you are making yourself complicit," he said.

He is also a prominent Eurosceptic and campaigned for Brexit in the lead up to the 2016 referendum.

What controversies has he been involved with?

The Reigate MP sparked some conversation in 2016 when he revealed that he used poppers in a Parliamentary debate about banning the drugs.

He said: "I use poppers, I out myself as a popper user, and would be directly affected by this legislation. I’m astonished to find it’s proposing to be banned, and frankly so would I think many other gay men.

"Sometimes when something is proposed that becomes personal to you, and you realise the government is about to do something fantastically stupid, in those circumstances one has a duty to speak."

However, the incident he received serious backlash for was when he defended convicted paedophile, Imran Ahmad Khan, who was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy and jailed for 18 months.

After the verdict, Blunt said: "I am utterly appalled and distraught at the dreadful miscarriage of justice that has befallen my friend and colleague Imran Ahmad Khan.”