Two cruise ships which were set to be used to house asylum seekers have been sent back to their owners after failing to dock.

The two ships set to house 1,000 asylum seekers in Edinburgh and Liverpool, have been sent back after failing to dock, Sky News has reported . Last month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the government had acquired two further ships, alongside the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset, to house asylum seekers instead of putting them up in hotels.

According to the government, hotel bills have reached £6 million a day for people coming to the UK across the Channel in small boats. Plans for one of the ships to dock near Liverpool were scrapped after being declined by the port operator. It’s understood the other ship was also refused docking near Edinburgh.

It’s not been confirmed how much the government paid for the boats before returning them to their owner. The government also wouldn’t confirm the names of the two vessels or the company they were acquired from.

Asked if Mr Sunak was disappointed with the news, his official spokesperson said: “We continue discussions about providing additional accommodation facilities and sites. Stockholm arrived today and will be taking people aboard this month.”

Rishi Sunak has pledged to 'stop the boats' as part of his government promises - the Illegal Migration Bill has now passed through the upper house, with the controversial bill now set to become law. (Credit: Getty Images)