The two ships set to house 1,000 asylum seekers in Edinburgh and Liverpool, have been sent back after failing to dock, Sky News has reported. Last month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the government had acquired two further ships, alongside the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset, to house asylum seekers instead of putting them up in hotels.
According to the government, hotel bills have reached £6 million a day for people coming to the UK across the Channel in small boats. Plans for one of the ships to dock near Liverpool were scrapped after being declined by the port operator. It’s understood the other ship was also refused docking near Edinburgh.
It’s not been confirmed how much the government paid for the boats before returning them to their owner. The government also wouldn’t confirm the names of the two vessels or the company they were acquired from.
Asked if Mr Sunak was disappointed with the news, his official spokesperson said: “We continue discussions about providing additional accommodation facilities and sites. Stockholm arrived today and will be taking people aboard this month.”
The Home Office said it could not comment on commercial arrangements, but did say that the government had been looking at a “range of accommodation options which offer better value for the British taxpayer than expensive hotels”.