Chief inspector of borders and immigration David Neal has been sacked after he “breached the terms of appointment and lost the confidence of the Home Secretary”, the Home Office said.

In a statement, a Home Office spokesperson said: “We have terminated the appointment of David Neal, the Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration, after he breached the terms of appointment and lost the confidence of the Home Secretary. The planned recruitment process for the next Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration is in progress.”

Mr Neal was informed his appointment would be immediately terminated on Tuesday (February 20). His tenure was due to end on March 21.

His sacking comes after immigration minister Tom Pursglove rejected Mr Neal's claims that hundreds of high-risk flights landed in the UK without security checks.