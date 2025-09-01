David Warburton dead: Former Conservative MP suspended over sexual misconduct claims dies age 59
He was found dead on 26 August at a home in Chelsea, west London, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.
Paramedics were called to the scene and have reported his death as “unexpected but not suspicious.”
Warburton represented his Somerset constituency from 2015 until June 2023.
He resigned after admitting to cocaine use, following a suspension from the Conservative Party in 2022 when allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him.
He denied those claims, which were later withdrawn, and a Commons investigation was also closed.
Speaking to the BBC, Marcus Fysh, former Conservative MP for Yeovil, said: “I am so very sad to hear this news and my thoughts are with David's family and friends.
“David was a talented and sensitive person with a great flair for words and passion for his constituents.”
After Warburton’s resignation, Liberal Democrat Sarah Dyke won the by-election to replace him.
The seat was later abolished in boundary changes ahead of the 2024 general election.