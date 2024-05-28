Diane Abbott given back the Labour whip as investigation into her conduct concludes
Diane Abbott has reportedly had the Labour whip restored following an investigation into her conduct. Ms. Abbott, the first black woman elected to Parliament, was suspended from the party last year for a letter in which she suggested that Jewish people do not face the same racism as other minorities. The party's investigation into her comments concluded five months ago.
In April 2023, Labour withdrew the whip from the long-serving MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington after she suggested that Jewish, Irish, and Traveller communities experience prejudice but not racism. BBC Newsnight reported that Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) informed Ms. Abbott in December 2023 that the inquiry had been completed.
On Tuesday, Sir Keir Starmer again declined to comment on whether Ms. Abbott would be allowed to stand for the party in the next General Election. When asked about the investigation's conclusion in December, the Labour leader said: "The process overall is obviously a little longer than the fact-finding exercise. But in the end, this matter will have to be resolved by the National Executive Committee, and they will do that in due course." He stressed hat the NEC would make a decision soon.
Sir Keir previously noted that he could not interfere in the case, which is expected to be resolved by June 4, when Labour finalises its list of candidates.
