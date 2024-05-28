Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Diane Abbott has had the Labour whip restored after an investigation into her conduct

Diane Abbott has reportedly had the Labour whip restored following an investigation into her conduct. Ms. Abbott, the first black woman elected to Parliament, was suspended from the party last year for a letter in which she suggested that Jewish people do not face the same racism as other minorities. The party's investigation into her comments concluded five months ago.

In April 2023, Labour withdrew the whip from the long-serving MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington after she suggested that Jewish, Irish, and Traveller communities experience prejudice but not racism. BBC Newsnight reported that Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) informed Ms. Abbott in December 2023 that the inquiry had been completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics Uncovered newsletter with Ralph Blackburn Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former shadow home secretary Diane Abbott. PIC: PA

On Tuesday, Sir Keir Starmer again declined to comment on whether Ms. Abbott would be allowed to stand for the party in the next General Election. When asked about the investigation's conclusion in December, the Labour leader said: "The process overall is obviously a little longer than the fact-finding exercise. But in the end, this matter will have to be resolved by the National Executive Committee, and they will do that in due course." He stressed hat the NEC would make a decision soon.