The former civil servant claimed that a political aide had sworn and threatened them with Dominic Raab metres away, "who didn't bat an eyelid".

A former civil servant, who gave evidence to the Dominic Raab inquiry, has said the report “barely breaks the surface” of bullying in government.

The ex-government staffer - who quit months into the job due to Raab’s behaviour - said the Deputy Prime Minister resigning “was the bare minimum that could have happened”, and told NationalWorld they were “particularly disappointed by the Prime Minister’s letter”.

Sunak, who received the report on Thursday but did not make a decision about whether to sack Raab, accepted his resignation on Friday morning with “great sadness”.

The ex-civil servant said that the Prime Minister’s letter to Raab “barely touches on the hurt caused by so many civil servants … he does the absolutely bare minimum in terms of referring to it, then goes on to praise his achievements in government”.

Adam Tolley KC’s investigation, which was finally published on Friday (21 April), concluded Raab engaged in an “abuse or misuse of power” that “undermines or humiliates” while Foreign Secretary. Raab was the subject of eight complaints involving 24 civil servants, covering the time he was in various Cabinet roles.

Dominic Raab said he felt 'duty-bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry' into allegations of bullying against him (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Raab’s conduct in the department had a “significant adverse effect” on one colleague and he was also found to have been “intimidating” to staff by criticising “utterly useless” work while Justice Secretary.

The civil servant told NationalWorld that although they were not bullied, they did witness unacceptable conduct. They claimed that on one occasion one of Raab’s political aides “screamed, swore and threatened them”, with the ex-Deputy PM a couple of metres away “who did not bat an eyelid”.

The source added: “That was a turning point and when I decided to tender my resignation.” The report found that Raab himself did not swear at any civil servants. And the former civil servant said that the Tolley report “barely breaks the surface of what went on and what goes on” in terms of bullying.

“I know that, lots of other people know that,” they explained. "Even lots of people who weren’t necessarily there and didn’t witness things, they likely expect that what’s in the report is a small part of what actually went on.

“Tolley was told to establish the facts and he did that, but because of the nature of the complaints there’s only so much that can be factually established. I think most people would accept that clearly Raab went beyond what was reasonable and he didn’t act appropriately and he did bully people - regardless of the specifics I think that’s clear.”

Another former staffer told NationalWorld that “bullying is rife across Westminster”. They said that aides avoid reporting it for fear of cutting ties with MPs.

The former Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab was a close ally of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Earlier in the week, former Tory party chair Jake Berry said Raab should have been suspended while the investigation was being carried out, and called the system for handling complaints in Westminster “outdated”.

Raab, who shared his resignation statement on Twitter earlier today (21 April), criticised the investigation’s findings and said it would “set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government”.

The former Justice Secretary, who has consistently denied bullying, said: “It will encourage spurious complaints against ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government — and ultimately the British people.”

He added: “I am genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt, as a result of the pace, standards and challenge that I brought to the Ministry of Justice. That is, however, what the public expect of ministers working on their behalf.”

Responding to this, the former civil servant said: “Like any organisation, there are some civil servants that don’t work particularly hard, but the vast majority are working very hard, under difficult circumstances and for relatively low pay.

“Rightly so there’s a lot of pressure, and that should be the case. You don’t go work in that environment unless you’re going to embrace that challenge. I don’t think anyone who works for a minister is workshy - you don’t go into that kind of role expecting it to be fun, everyone knows what it’s like.”

Caroline Baker, a solicitor at law firm GQ Littler, said the findings that Raab “intimidated” and “humiliated” civil servants would have seen the former deputy prime minister facing at least a final written warning if he had been a regular employee rather than a minister.

