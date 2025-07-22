Explained - the government's review into state pension age

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall giving a speech at the Coin Street Neighbourhood Centre in London, introducing the next phase of the Pensions Review

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall has announced a review into the age workers will be able to retire.

The 2014 Pensions Act requires the government to regularly review the state pension age (every six years) with the first review being concluded in 2017 and the second review being concluded in 2023. The new one that was announced yesterday is due to finish in 2029.

The state pension age is currently 66, with an increase to 67 planned for the next two years and a further increase to 68 between 2044 and 2046. The new review could bring this forward.

The government have warned that future pensioners could be worse off following concerns about the rising costs of UK pensions with many working age adults not able to afford to save for their pension. Government statistics show that nearly 15 million people are under-saving for retirement.

The Department for Work and Pensions will be relaunching the Pensions Commission after two decades to address low saving levels in adults and explore the barriers that are stopping people from saving for retirement.

What is the Pensions Commission?

The first Pensions Commission was established in 2002 by Tony Blair’s Labour government with a purpose of examining the level of pension provision and saving.

The Commission was responsible for simplifying the system and implementing automatic pension enrolment for employees. Automatic enrolment has proven to be effective in the past in increasing the number of employees saving.

The new revival of the Commission will examine our pensions system as a whole and the results it delivers before making long-term recommendations for change.

The Commission will be led by Baroness Jeannie Drake, a member of the previous Commission, and will report in 2027 with proposals that go beyond the next election. The government’s review of the state pension age will sit alongside this.

When will I be able to retire?

The first review into state pension age in 2017 suggested that state pension age should change to reflect increasing life expectancy in the UK.

The most recent 2023 review proposed an increase in state pension age from 66 to 67 between 2026 and 2028, which will take effect in the next couple of years.

Plans are also in place to raise this to 68 between 2044 and 2046.

Concerns surrounding an ageing population, increasing life expectancy and affordability have led many to warn that 68 may not be the final time the UK retirement age is increased.

The current plans to raise the retirement age to 68 puts the UK at one of the highest retirement ages in the world behind Libya at 70 and Denmark, which has plans to increase its pension age to 69.