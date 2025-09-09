Nigel Farage is under growing pressure to explain the tax arrangements in the purchase of a house in his Essex constituency of Clacton.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been told to “put all the facts on the table” over the purchase of a house in Clacton. Last year Farage said he had bought a home in his Essex constituency, but it was later reported that his partner had actually made the purchase.

Questions surrounding the purchase resurfaced after Angela Rayner resigned last week over underpaying stamp duty on a seaside flat she bought this year. Labour has asked Mr Farage to disclose whether he has any financial interest in the property, and whether he received any advice not to purchase it in order to avoid paying more tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter to Mr Farage on Tuesday, Labour Party chair Anna Turley wrote: “On multiple occasions you have grossly misled your constituents and the British public… If what you had been telling the public for months was true then you would have been liable to pay tens of thousands of pounds more in stamp duty, because you own other properties.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks during the party's annual conference at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham | Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Referencing the controversy surrounding the former Deputy Prime Minister’s house purchase and Ms Rayner’s subsequent resignation, Ms Turley wrote to Mr Farage: “You have spent months misleading the public about your own properties (at) the same time as commenting on the property tax affairs of other politicians.”

The letter lists a series of questions about the home, including whether Mr Farage had sought financial advice about buying a property in Clacton, whether he was advised not to buy the property in his name to avoid a higher rate of stamp duty, whether he had personally been paying the costs of maintaining the property or any bills, and whether the Clacton property is his main residence.

Mr Farage has denied the arrangement had saved tax, telling The Mirror it was a “disgusting allegation”. Referencing his comment, Ms Turley wrote: “If you continue to demonstrate such anger when subjected to very understandable scrutiny on these issues, the public will rightly be suspicious as to whether you are hiding something. It would be far better to clear up this matter and put all the facts on the table.”

Mr Farage has been contacted for comment.