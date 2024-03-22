Frank Hester: Police to investigate alleged racist comments made by Tory party donor about Diane Abbott
and live on Freeview channel 276
West Yorkshire Police are investigating alleged racist comments made by Tory party donor Frank Hester about MP Diane Abbott.
The CEO of The Phoenix Partnership is alleged to have said that Ms Abbott, who is currently suspended from the Labour party, made him "want to hate all black women", adding that she "should be shot". The comments were allegedly made during a meeting at his company's headquarters in Leeds, in which Mr Hester was also allegedly criticising a female executive.
Police have now confirmed that an investigation had been launched into whether a crime had taken place. The force added that the Metropolitan Police had initially received a report about Hester's words, which were first reported in The Guardian, before it was passed on to West Yorkshire and that it was the first time the incident had been reported to police.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We recognise the strong reaction to these allegations and appreciate everyone who has contacted us since the article was published. As we continue our inquiry, we are keen to hear from anyone who could directly assist our investigation.”
The Guardian first alleged that Mr Hester said of Ms Abbott: "It's like trying not to be racist but you see Diane Abbott on the TV, and you're just like I hate, you just want to hate all black women because she's there, and I don't hate all black women at all, but I think she should be shot."
After his words were published, Mr Hester apologised for making "rude" comments but said that they "had nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin". A statement from his spokesperson posted on social media read: "Frank Hester accepts that he was rude about Diane Abbott in a private meeting several years ago but his criticism had nothing to do with her gender nor colour of skin. The Guardian is right when it quotes Frank saying he abhors racism, not least because he experienced it as the child of Irish immigrants in the 1970s."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.