The CEO of The Phoenix Partnership is alleged to have said that Ms Abbott, who is currently suspended from the Labour party, made him "want to hate all black women", adding that she "should be shot". The comments were allegedly made during a meeting at his company's headquarters in Leeds, in which Mr Hester was also allegedly criticising a female executive.

Police have now confirmed that an investigation had been launched into whether a crime had taken place. The force added that the Metropolitan Police had initially received a report about Hester's words, which were first reported in The Guardian, before it was passed on to West Yorkshire and that it was the first time the incident had been reported to police.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “We recognise the strong reaction to these allegations and appreciate everyone who has contacted us since the article was published. As we continue our inquiry, we are keen to hear from anyone who could directly assist our investigation.”

The Guardian first alleged that Mr Hester said of Ms Abbott: "It's like trying not to be racist but you see Diane Abbott on the TV, and you're just like I hate, you just want to hate all black women because she's there, and I don't hate all black women at all, but I think she should be shot."