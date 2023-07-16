Telling news your way
Full list of Tory MPs stepping down ahead of next general election as Ben Wallace confirms resignation plans

Ben Wallace will step down from his role as defence secretary at the next cabinet reshuffle - but which other MPs are stepping down from their roles?

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
4 minutes ago

Defence secretary Ben Wallace has confirmed he will step down from the role at the next cabinet reshuffle. The Tory MP will step down from his defence secretary role after four years.

While he told the Sunday Times he would not stand at the next general election, he ruled out leaving "prematurely" and triggering a by-election. The MP has served as defence secretary under three prime ministers - Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Mr Wallace played an important role in the UK’s response to the Russia-Ukraine war. In his resignation letter, Mr Wallace said he was quitting frontline politics due to the toll it had taken on his family.

He said: “While I am proud to have worked with so many amazing people and helped contribute to protecting this great country, the cost of putting that ahead of my family is something I am very sad about."

But which other Tory MPs have revealed they will be stepping down from their roles ahead of the next general election which is expected to take place in 2025? Here’s everything you need to know.

