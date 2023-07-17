As Rishi Sunk plans to crack down on ‘low-value’ degrees, we take a look at what the supposed ‘cream-of-the-crop’ studied at university

Rishi Sunak has announced measures to crack down on the number of students studying so-called ‘Mickey Mouse’ degrees at universities across the UK. The Prime Minister is looking to force universities to cap the number of students taking degrees that do not have good career prospects or lead to graduate jobs .

Critics have argued the measures will negatively impact students from lower-income backgrounds and would come at a cost to institutions up and down the country. The announcement has led many on social media to question how we define ‘low-value’ degrees and highlighting popular courses attended by disgraced politicians.

According to the PM, Britain’s universities are “taking advantage” of students with “rip off” courses. so, what did MPs holding positions in the Cabinet of His Majesty’s Government study. Here’s everything you need to know...

Full list of degrees studied by Cabinet MPs