BBC presenter Geeta Guru-murthy has apologised to Reform UK’s Nigel Farage

A BBC News presenter has apologised after she accused Nigel Farage of using “customary inflammatory language”. Geeta Guru-murthy said her comments “didn’t meet the BBC’s editorial standards on impartiality”.

Mr Farage said he was quoting the Polish prime minister Donald Tusk when he said “aggressive young males” were coming into Poland, at a Reform UK event in Dover.

Live on air, Ms Guru-murthy said: “Earlier today we heard live from Nigel Farage, speaking at that election event we just saw. When we came away from his live speech, I used language to describe it which didn’t meet the BBC’s editorial standards on impartiality. I’d like to apologise to Mr Farage and viewers for this.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Farage tagged Ms Guru-murthy and asked: “What happened to impartiality?” Former Conservative, now Independent MP, Lee Anderson said: “Shocking stuff here from the BBC. Time to scrap the licence and sack the lot of ’em.”

Ms Guru-Murthy faced criticism for her remark, “Nigel Farage, with his customary inflammatory language there at a Reform UK press conference,” as footage where Farage giving a speech was inaudible midway.

She is the sister of Krishnan Guru-Murthy of Channel 4 News, who was previously suspended for a week after Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker, where he labelled him a “c**t” in an off-air moment.