Four out of five British employers still pay men more than women on average – see how your workplace compares using our searchable table.

Thousands of employers failed to close the gender pay gap last year.

More than three quarters of employers in Great Britain, including major high street names, are paying men more on average than women, analysis by NationalWorld shows.

Last week (4 April) was the deadline for companies and organisation across England, Scotland and Wales to submit their 2022/23 gender pay gap reports to the UK government. Of the 10,000 employers that submitted information, 79.4% reported a gender pay gap in favour of men, equating to around 8,000 workplaces.

From airlines to to skincare companies, some of the country’s biggest high street names had recorded a pay gap, including the likes of Ryanair Ltd, The Body Shop International Limited and Lloyds Bank Plc. The interactive lookup tool at the bottom of this article allows you to search for a workplace to see its gender pay gap.

Only employers with 250 or more employees submit a gender pay gap report. The gap is calculated as the difference between average hourly earnings of men and women, as a proportion of men’s earnings. It excludes overtime and bonuses. The figures also include companies based outside Great Britain if they employ more than 250 people within it.

Not all employers had a pay gap in favour of men, however. In total 12.7% (1,300) of employers, including Peloton Interactive, the Food Standards Agency, The British Museum and Heineken UK, were all found to be paying women more on average than men.

More than 800 employers (7.9%) reported no gender pay gap at all. Some of the big names where men and women earned the same on average include the British Film Institute, English National Opera, Department for Work and Pensions, Blackpool Pleasure Beach and The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland.

The gender pay gap remains an ongoing issue for companies across the country but separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that it has been slowly declining over time in the UK. It reported that over the last decade the pay gap has fallen by approximately a quarter among both full-time employees and all employees. The median hourly pay for all employees in April 2022 was 14.9% less for women than for men. It has yet to publish overall figures for the year ending April 2023.

What is the gender pay gap at my company?

Whether you work in retail or construction, if your employer hires 250 people or more they are required to submit a gender pay report. This includes companies in Northern Ireland which employ more than 250 people in Great Britain. The interactive table below will allow you to search for your employer and see how the gap compares across others in similar industries.

Can’t see the table? View it on the Flourish website here.