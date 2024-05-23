Rishi Sunak has confirmed that his long-awaited and controversial flights carrying asylum to Rwanda will not take off before the general election.

The Prime Minister’s key policy plan to get jets off of the ground by July has now been halted due to his decision to call an election for July 4.

It comes amid rumours that minister would be working to the wire to get the flight in the air as an example to voters on the work being done to ‘stop the boats’, a key feature of Sunak’s pledges when taking up the role of PM.

However, he has now confirmed that the flights will go ahead “if I’m re-elected” in the July election and used the possibility as an incentive for those who agree with the policy to vote Conservative on polling day.

He told BBC Radio 4: "If you think stopping the boats is important, and you think like I do that you need a deterrent to do that [...] then I'm the only one that's going to deliver that."

Yvette Cooper MP, Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary, responding to the Prime Minister saying that no flights to Rwanda will happen before July, said: “The Prime Minister’s own words this morning show this whole Rwanda scheme has been a con from start to finish.

“With all the hundreds of millions they have spent, it would be extraordinary if 'symbolic flights' didn't take off in early July, as the Tories planned. But Rishi Sunak's words confirm what we've known all along - he doesn't believe this plan will work and that's why he called the election now in the desperate hope that he won’t be found out.”