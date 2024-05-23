General election 2024 live: Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer hit the campaign trail
Follow our live blog below for all the updates and analysis ahead of polling day on 4 July.
LIVE: general election 2024
Rwanda flights won't take off before election - Sunak
Rishi Sunak has confirmed that his long-awaited and controversial flights carrying asylum to Rwanda will not take off before the general election.
The Prime Minister’s key policy plan to get jets off of the ground by July has now been halted due to his decision to call an election for July 4.
It comes amid rumours that minister would be working to the wire to get the flight in the air as an example to voters on the work being done to ‘stop the boats’, a key feature of Sunak’s pledges when taking up the role of PM.
However, he has now confirmed that the flights will go ahead “if I’m re-elected” in the July election and used the possibility as an incentive for those who agree with the policy to vote Conservative on polling day.
He told BBC Radio 4: "If you think stopping the boats is important, and you think like I do that you need a deterrent to do that [...] then I'm the only one that's going to deliver that."
Yvette Cooper MP, Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary, responding to the Prime Minister saying that no flights to Rwanda will happen before July, said: “The Prime Minister’s own words this morning show this whole Rwanda scheme has been a con from start to finish.
“With all the hundreds of millions they have spent, it would be extraordinary if 'symbolic flights' didn't take off in early July, as the Tories planned. But Rishi Sunak's words confirm what we've known all along - he doesn't believe this plan will work and that's why he called the election now in the desperate hope that he won’t be found out.”
Starmer kicks off Labour's election campaign in Gillingham
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has kicked off his party’s election campaign with a speech at Gillingham Football Club.
Kicking off his speech, the opposition leader joked: “It is great to be here in Gillingham. Last time under a Labour government, Gillingham was in the same league as Manchester City, so that is a good place to start.”
He then went onto describe the general election as one with the power of “change”.
Starmer said: “This election is about a choice: Two different countries, two different futures. Decline and chaos continuing under the Tories, or rebuilding our country under Labour.
“The power of the vote is with you. If you want change, you have to vote for it. And if you vote Labour, it is a vote to stop the chaos, it is a vote to turn the page and it is a vote to rebuild our country together.”
Farage is not standing
Reform UK, Richard Tice’s right-wing anti-immigration party, is holding a press conference today in Westminster, which I will be attending. There has been some speculation that it could have been to announce that the party’s honorary president Nigel Farage will be standing as a candidate. However, the Brexiteer has ruled this out but said he will “do my bit to help in the campaign”.
Welcome to NationalWorld's general election 2024 live blog
Rishi Sunak caught most of Westminster on the hop yesterday by calling a general election on 4 July. That means we’ve got a six-week campaign to look forward to before polling day, when the UK will decide who will be its next Prime Minister. NationalWorld’s reporters across the country will bring you all the twists and turns on our live blog. Should Sunak have called an election? Let me know [email protected].
