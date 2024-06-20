General election 2024 live: Sunak says anyone who has broken gambling rules will be 'booted out of Tories'
Follow our live blog below for all the updates and analysis ahead of polling day on 4 July.
LIVE: general election 2024
Sunak is quizzed about criticism of national service scheme by armed forces
Asked about comments from Lord West of Spithead, a former chief of the naval staff and Labour peer, who is reported to have called the policy “bonkers”, Rishi Sunak told the BBC Question Time audience: “Well it wouldn’t be appropriate to start politicising the armed forces during an election campaign.”
The Prime Minister insisted the military route was optional, despite the proposed national service scheme being compulsory.
When asked about what sanctions people could face for not taking part, Mr Sunak pointed to “access to finance” among other examples.
Asked if this meant taking away people’s bank cards, he laughed, and said: “There’s lot of different models around Europe.”
Sunak says Tories will hit 'driving licences and access to finance' for dodging national service
I’m not sure this policy has been though through. Rishi Sunak is asked how he will enforce his national service policy. He says it could include impacting “driving licences” and “access to finance”. Hmmmm.
Sunak says he was 'incredibly angry' about gambling allegations
Rishi Sunak says he was “incredibly angry” about the allegations that Conservative candidates bet on the date the election would be called. Craig Williams, Sunak’s PPS and a candidate in Wales, appeared to admit he had taken a “flutter” on the election date.
He and another candidate Laura Saunders are being investigated by the Gambling Commission. Saunders’ husband Tony Lee is the Conservatives’ campaign director. He is also being investigated according to the BBC.
Sunak was asked about this by the audience and said: “Like you I was incredibly angry to learn of these allegations, it’s a really serious matter - it’s right that they’re being investigated.”
The Prime Minister says that “if anyone has broken the rules they should face the full force of the law”. Sunak adds that if “anyone has broken the rules, not only should they face the full consequences of the law, I will make sure they are booted out of the Conservative Party”.
Starmer quizzed about housing
Keir Starmer is asked about housing - he’s asked how he will help people get on the housing ladder and tackle sky-high rents. He says Labour will bring in a mortgage guarantee scheme and then goes on a ramble about how landlords drive up rents. It’s unclear, despite repeated questioning, how he will solve the latter point.
First mention of supermajority
Everybody drink - we’ve had our first mention of a supermajority. In an audience question on transgender issues, Keir Starmer is asked how he will make politics less divisive if he wins a “supermajority”. This is a line that the Tories have been pushing, although it seems as if this tactic has backfired. Starmer says he wants to bring the country together.
Starmer wandering around the stage
Keir Starmer has started prowling around the stage as he answers questions, moving towards the audience. I’m unsure how they’ve taken it. Fiona Bruce asks him to move back to the main stage as he keeps ducking out of TV shot.
Starmer gets in a tangle over Corbyn comments
Fiona Bruce asks Keir Starmer about his comments saying that Jeremy Corbyn would be a “great” Prime Minister. She asks Labour leader if he meant that. He refuses to answer the question repeatedly, just saying he didn’t think Labour would win. He say Corbyn would have been better than Boris Johnson.
Starmer asked about Jeremy Corbyn comments
Keir Starmer is up now - his first question is about his comments comparing the Tories’ manifesto to Jeremy Corbyn’s manifesto in 2019. He says he wanted to return Labour colleagues, but he says he didn’t think Labour would win. Starmer says that people liked some parts of the Labour manifesto, but didn’t believe they would deliver it. He says that’s why everything in the current manifesto is costed.
Swinney is asked who is a better leader Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer
Swinney stumbles when asked who is a better leader Rishi Sunak or Keir Starmer. Fiona Bruce insists he answers - he doesn’t.
Swinney gets applause for saying he wants to return to EU
John Swinney has just got a big round of applause for saying he wants to rejoin the EU.
