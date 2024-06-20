Rishi Sunak says he was “incredibly angry” about the allegations that Conservative candidates bet on the date the election would be called. Craig Williams, Sunak’s PPS and a candidate in Wales, appeared to admit he had taken a “flutter” on the election date.

He and another candidate Laura Saunders are being investigated by the Gambling Commission. Saunders’ husband Tony Lee is the Conservatives’ campaign director. He is also being investigated according to the BBC.

Sunak was asked about this by the audience and said: “Like you I was incredibly angry to learn of these allegations, it’s a really serious matter - it’s right that they’re being investigated.”