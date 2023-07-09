Mystery surrounds the woman who threw orange confetti at George Osborne and his new wife following their wedding this weekend.

The stunt happened as the former Conservative chancellor, known as one of the key architects of austerity, and Thea Rogers exited the church in Somerset on Saturday (8 July). Footage shows the lady, who is dressed like a wedding guest, approaching the couple and pouring confetti on them.

Just Stop Oil's official Twitter account shared a video of the incident and celebrated it saying Osborne looked "good in orange". However a spokesperson for the group has since denied involvement.

James Skeet confirmed the woman who threw the confetti was not a member of the group. He told the PA news agency: “Unfortunately, we can’t claim credit for the orange confetti on this one, but we wish the happy couple well.”

Around 200 people, including a string of well-known politicians and journalists, attended Mr Osborne’s wedding on Saturday amid a mystery over an email apparently sent to guests. Among the guests were former prime minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha, former chancellor Sajid Javid and Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove.

What has Just Stop Oil said?

George Osbourne and Thea Rogers covered in orange confetti. Picture: SWNS

James Skeet, spokesman for Just Stop Oil, denied that the group was involved in the confetti stunt. He added: “I neither condemn nor praise it. I don’t know who that lady is.”

Asked whether the group welcomed outside protesters taking similar action to Just Stop Oil, the spokesman told PA: “As a policy, Just Stop Oil is always accountable for our actions. You will know it is us because we will admit to it.

“The fact that we were vague last night implies that it wasn’t really us. If orange confetti is the symbol of the revolution then so be it, but obviously you can always guarantee that we will be accountable for any actions that we undertake.”

Politicians condem the stunt

Labour’s Rachel Reeves has hit out at Just Stop Oil’s tactics and labelled them as “pathetic” - despite the group distancing themselves from the stunt at Osborne's wedding.

When asked about the group’s tactics which have most recently included disruptions at Wimbledon and the second Ashes Test at Lord’s, shadow chancellor Ms Reeves told the Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme on Sky News: “I have got no time for Just Stop Oil. To be honest, I think it is a bit pathetic and quite tedious disrupting tennis, snooker, other people’s weddings.

“If they want to tackle climate change, engage in the policy answers, but they are not building support for their cause, they are doing the exact opposite. So it is counter-productive and it is rude frankly.

“People paid to go to Wimbledon, it may be the one time in their life that they get to Wimbledon, they don’t want to be disrupted by a load of protesters.”

Treasury minister Victoria Atkins also condemned the interruption to Osborne’s wedding. The minister told Sky News: “This is a couple, clearly in love, on their wedding day and somebody has apparently taken the opportunity to throw some orange dust around.”

She added: “I don’t understand why an organisation would want to stop other people from having fun and enjoyment. They achieve nothing other than making people feel upset when they are missing out on the sporting event that they have been looking forward to for a very long time, or indeed their own wedding.”

The SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, meanwhile, said he was “a little bit troubled by some of their practices”, adding: “I don’t see how it carries public support.” However, he said some of the outrage about Just Stop Oil was “a little bit far-fetched”.

The Aberdeen South MP said: “I mean, the confetti yesterday – was anyone hurt in that regard? And when you juxtapose that with the storms in Zaragoza in Spain, I think we can see which one has caused the most damage here.”