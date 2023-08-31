Penny Mordaunt has pledged support for the Great British National Service programme - but what is the new volunteering scheme and is it mandatory?

Penny Mordaunt is supporting the Great British National Service programme, a volunteering scheme that could see as many as 600,000 teenagers participate in a civic exploration trip. The new National Service programme has been outlined in a report by think tank Onward and automatically signs up every 16-year-old in Britain.

Ms Mordaunt, Leader of the House of Commons, applauded the new scheme, saying it could help teenagers develop ‘resilience, skills and pride’. In an article for the Telegraph, Ms Mordaunt writes: “Nothing is more rewarding than serving your community and nation.

“Many young people are struggling with their mental health, to find purpose, and feel a sense of belonging,” she adds.

“Stepping forward to help others could be part of the answer. Service can help build the resilience, skills and pride in their community and country that many need.”

But what is the Great British National Service programme and is it mandatory?

What is the Great British National Service programme?

According to Onward, the Great British National Service would automatically enrol everybody aged 16 and ensure more people from all backgrounds signed up. The programme would see teenagers spend a fortnight away from home on a civic exploration trip where they would be made to complete undertake a certain amount of volunteering hours.

The scheme aims to combat the damage that Covid-19 lockdowns inflicted on young people’s education and preparation for the adult world. Onward has estimated around 600,000 could participate, a significant increase in the amount of teenagers taking part in the National Citizen Service (NCS) introduced by David Cameron and launched in 2011.

Is the Great British National Service mandatory?

No, however teenagers are required to ‘opt-out’ of the scheme unlike the NCS programme where 16-year-olds have to sign-up to take part. Data taken from Onward show that almost two-thirds of young people oppose a mandatory scheme.

British army Private Dudley Fisher during his National Service.

When was the last national service programme?

The country introduced a voluntary civic service scheme in 2011 via NCS but there hasn’t been a mandatory national service programme in the UK since 1960 with the last national serviceman discharged in 1963.

According to the UK Parliament website, there was an urgent need, in post-Second World War Britain to keep up high levels of military manpower in countries where Britain had strong commitments. To ensure this was possible, Clement Attlee passed the National Service Act in 1947.

The National Service Act required all physically fit males between the ages of 17 and 21 to serve in one of the armed forces for an 18-month period. Following this, citizens were kept on a reserve list for a further four years in case they were required to serve with their units again. However they were not required to serve on more than three occasions, for 20 days maximum.