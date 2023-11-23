The alleged remark is said to have happened during PMQ's

James Cleverly is Home Secretary (Picture: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

Home Secretary James Cleverly has denied an allegation that he called a Labour MP’s constituency a “****hole” during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday (22 November).

Labour MP for Stockton North Alex Cunningham, called out the Home Secretary later in the Commons later, and demanded an apology.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Politics Uncovered newsletter with Ralph Blackburn Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Cleverly’s spokesman said: “He did not say that, and would not. He’s disappointed people would accuse him of doing so.”

Mr Cunningham said it happened after he challenged the Prime Minister about child poverty in the constituency. Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Cunningham had asked: "Why are 34% of children in my constituency living in poverty?"

Making a point of order in the Commons later on Wednesday, Mr Cunningham said: “Before the Prime Minister answered, the Home Secretary chose to add in his pennyworth. Yes, I have contacted his office advising him I planned to name him, but sadly he has chosen not to be in the chamber. He was seen and heard to say ‘because it’s a ****hole’. I know he is denying being the culprit, but the audio is clear and has been checked, checked, and checked again. There is no doubt that these comments shame the Home Secretary, this rotten Government, and the Tory Party. He is clearly unfit for his high office.”

Mr Cunningham asked how he could secure an apology from the Home Secretary for “his appalling insult and foul language” about his seat in the north east.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commons Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing said it was her understanding that Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle “didn’t hear any remark of the kind from the chair at the time when the honourable gentleman was asking his question”.

She said: “I understand that the alleged words were not actually used, though I appreciate what (Mr Cunningham) says.

“But I think we all know that it’s very difficult in the noisy atmosphere of Prime Minister’s Questions to discern exactly what someone says. So I can make no judgment here from the chair as to what was or wasn’t said.”

She said she understood Mr Cunningham’s concern and added: “I would remind all honourable members of the need for good temper and moderation in the language they use in this chamber.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Cunningham had asked: “Why are 34% of children in my constituency living in poverty?”

Responding at the despatch box, Rishi Sunak said: “It’s this government that has ensured that across our country 1.7 million fewer people are living in… poverty as a result of the actions of this government.”

Mr Cunningham could then be heard calling out “it’s not true” to the Prime Minister. Mr Sunak went on: “Yes that is true. Not only that, hundreds of thousands fewer children are living in poverty, and income inequality is at a lower level than we inherited from the party opposite.