Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The chaos at the end of Boris Johnson's reign, Liz Truss' short time in Downing Street ahead of Rishi Sunak becoming Prime Minister saw a ministerial merry-go-round. During the 2022-23 financial year, Labour has revealed that £933,000 was paid out to departing Cabinet ministers and frontbenchers - including Chris Pincher and Peter Bone who resigned in disgrace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Politics Uncovered newsletter with Ralph Blackburn Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party has forced a vote in the House of Commons today (6 February), which would make three key changes to the system. The opposition says this would have reduced the 2022-23 figure by around 40%.

Emily Thornberry, Labour's Shadow Attorney General, will present the motion in the House of Commons. She said: "In recent days, we have heard some Tory MPs bleat that it was not their fault that they accepted these exorbitant and undeserved severance payments, for they were just following the rules that have been in place for the last 30 years.

"If they really believe that, then they will take the chance which we are giving them to change the rules, and reform the system which their party has brought into disrepute. If not, we will know the real truth, which is that they are more interested in lining their own pockets than protecting taxpayers' money."

Speaking for the government, so-called common sense tsar, Esther McVey said: "It was very interesting to hear the Labour Party make the case that the terms of conditions of workers should be changed unilaterally in one day without consultation and without a proper review. I'm sure their union paymasters would be fascinated with the case they are making today." She added: "This is not a policy matter which warrants setting aside the procedure of the House."

What is ministerial severance pay?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The severance pay rules, brought in under John Major in 1991, entitle ministers to a “loss of office” payment regardless of whether they resign or are sacked. If they take a new role in Cabinet within three weeks they are supposed to pay it back, and over 65s are not supposed to be paid (although there have been some mistakes).

Currently, it doesn’t even matter if the minister has misconduct allegations hanging over them. Both Pincher and Bone were paid north of £5,000 when they resigned in disgrace, despite both having the whip removed over sexual misconduct.

Despite only leaving Cabinet for three months in 2022, Michael Gove was paid £16,876 in ministerial severance pay. Grant Shapps was out of government for just six weeks between his time as Transport Secretary and Home Secretary (for six days), and got the same pay-out. While Brandon Lewis received two payments totalling £33,572 in just four months, after leaving his jobs as Northern Ireland Secretary in July 2022 and Justice Secretary 16 weeks later. Both Johnson and Truss received a payout of £18,860 despite their ignominious resignations and other compensation for resigning as PM.

What are the reforms Labour is proposing?

Labour says plan its plan will cut the amount paid out to ministers by 40%. The party says instead of receiving a quarter of their final annual salary, departing ministers would get 25% of their earnings over the previous 12 months - no including any time covered by other pay outs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This would stop MPs serving for a few weeks, and then claiming three months of severance pay. And Labour says anyone returning to the front bench within that period, would have a proportion of the previous pay-out clawed back.

Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, the party would suspend payments for anyone under investigation for allegations of breaching the ministerial code, like Pincher and Bone. They would only be paid out if they were cleared.

Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s Shadow Cabinet Office Minister, explained: "When the drafters of the 1991 legislation put the 'loss of office' rules in place, they surely never expected them to produce the kind of payments that we saw in 2022/23 under this shambles of a government: £933,086 going direct from the taxpayer into the pockets of Tory MPs as a reward for political chaos and a crashed economy, including almost £50,000 of payments to ministers who were over the age limit to claim them.

"Among the beneficiaries were MPs who had never served as ministers before filling out the front bench in the dying days of the Johnson administration; acolytes of Liz Truss, whose time in government began and ended with her own short reign in No.10; and a host of Rishi Sunak favourites quitting their jobs to put pressure on his predecessors, then returning a few weeks later when he became Prime Minister. Most disgraceful of all, we saw individuals who were never fit for ministerial office in the first place being forced to quit after their shameful conduct was exposed, but still walking away with a payout from the taxpayer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Under the current rules, every single one of those Tory ministers was legally entitled to three months of severance at their final salary level, no matter how long they had been in post, no matter the circumstances of their departure, and – in most cases – no matter how quickly they returned to the front bench. These are the glaring loopholes that Labour's proposed reforms will seek to close."

How did my MP vote on reforming ministerial severance pay?