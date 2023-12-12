Find out how your MP voted on the Rwanda bill after the results come through this evening.

Rishi Sunak is fighting to save his premiership and keep rebel Tory MPs onside ahead tonight's crunch Rwanda vote.

The controversial bill declares the east African country safe for the UK to send asylum seekers who arrive on small boats, and disapplies parts of the Human Rights Act to limit the number of legal challenges that migrants can make. The government says that individuals can only legally contest their deportation if they can prove they would face serious and irreversible harm - such as being pregnant or suffering from a very serious illness. It was originally declared unlawful by the Supreme Court as it puts asylum seekers at risk of "refoulement", which is when they are sent back to their home country where they are at risk.

Announcing the bill in the House of Commons, Home Secretary James Cleverly said: "The actions that we are taking, whilst novel, whilst very much pushing at the edge of the envelope, are within the framework of international law.”

He added: “The Prime Minister has been crystal clear that he, and the government that he leads, will not let foreign courts destroy this Rwanda plan and curtail our efforts to break the business model of those evil people-smuggling gangs.”

Rishi Sunak is fighting to save his job over the crunch vote on Rwanda tonight. Credit: Getty/Adobe/Kim Mogg

The Prime Minister is desperate to get the bill past its second reading. If voted down it would be the first piece of government legislation to fall at this hurdle since 1986. Opposition parties have said they will vote against it, so the Prime Minister's main concern is rebel MPs from his own benches.

It appears as if the One Nation group are likely to support the bill at this time, following reassurances from the Attorney General Victoria Prentis, however the right-wing factions are yet to make up their mind. In a statement yesterday, ERG chair Mark Francois said it "provides a partial and incomplete solution to the problem of legal challenges in the UK courts".

European Research Group (ERG) chair Mark Francois (left), and deputy chair David Jones, speak to the media outside Portcullis House, Westminster, following the release of the 'Star Chamber' of lawyers for the ERG's assessment of Rwanda legislation.

Sunak had pastries and bacon sandwiches with potential rebels this morning to try and persuade them round. The vote is so tight that the Climate Minister Graham Stuart has flown back from negotiations at Cop28 to take part. The Prime Minister's official spokesman confirmed Stuart would head back to Dubai again before the end of the climate summit. Disgraced MP Peter Bone, who lost the Tory whip over allegations he bullied and sexually harassed a staffer, has been seen in the House of Commons.

If Sunak lost the vote his authority with be irrevocably damaged. While it wouldn't immediately be the end of him as Prime Minister, in a similar way to Theresa May, if he cannot get his major legislation through Parliament, he would have to resign. In that event, it is likely a general election would be called - although the Conservatives could appoint another leader who would become Prime Minister.

Responding to the bill in the House of Commons, Shadow Home Secretary asked the government to confirm whether the Rwanda scheme was actually costing taxpayers £400 million. She said Sunak was "hiding behind the Kigali administration because he is too weak to defend his plans - weak, weak, weak".

Cooper added: "Even if Rwanda does what it did over the Israel deal and breaches international law and sends people back with refoulement ... the government is still saying British courts cannot consider the facts."

What time is the Rwanda vote?

MPs are currently debating the bill in the House of Commons at its "second reading". Rough timings for the Rwanda vote are as follows:

6.45pm - closing remarks from the new Illegal Migration Minister Michael Tomlinson.

- closing remarks from the new Illegal Migration Minister Michael Tomlinson. 7pm - vote on Labour amendment on the Rwanda bill.

- vote on Labour amendment on the Rwanda bill. 7.15pm - full vote on Rwanda bill.

- full vote on Rwanda bill. 7.30pm - result of vote on Rwanda bill.

How did my MP vote on the Rwanda bill?

The results of the Rwanda vote are due to come in around 7.30pm (12 December), and as soon as the breakdown by MP is released this page will be updated.

The opposition parties - Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Scottish National Party and others - have said they will vote against it. The key question is whether Tory MPs rebel, and if they merely abstain or vote against it.

