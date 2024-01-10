The legislation - officially called the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill - has become known as the anti-boycott bill. Find out how your MP voted at the bottom of the article.

MPs have voted through a bill which would prevent public bodies, including councils, from boycotting countries such as Israel.

The legislation - officially called the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill - has become known as the anti-boycott bill. It would block public bodies from taking part, for example, in the BDS (boycott, divestment and sanctions) movement, which protests against Israel’s ongoing conflict and dispute with Palestinians.

Russia and Belarus will be exempted from the ban, however the bill states that Israel, the occupied Palestinian territories or the Golan Heights cannot be made exempt by ministers. This has caused criticism from both Labour and Tory backbench MPs.

Former Conservative Cabinet minister Kit Malthouse warned that ministers risk “playing into the anti-semitism” that has increased in the UK in recent months, by including the carve-out for Israel and the Palestinian territories. Malthouse was one of eight Tory MPs to rebel against the government and vote against the bill. These included former Cabinet minister George Eustice and Foreign Affairs Committee chair Alicia Kearns.

While Labour Deputy Leader Angela Rayner explained that her party’s issue with the legislation was “explicitly equating Israel with the occupied Palestinian territories and the Golan Heights”.

Labour put forward an amendment to axe the bill, as it says it “undermines the UK’s future credibility and capacity to support diplomatic negotiations towards a just and lasting peace in Israel and Palestine based on a two-state solution”. That however was voted down.

Found out how your MP voted below.

MPs are voting on a bill which would block public bodies from boycotting countries, like the BDS movement against Israel. Credit: Mark Hall/Adobe/Getty

What is the Economic Activity of Public Bodies Bill?

The Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill implements a ban on public bodies imposing their own direct or indirect boycotts, disinvestment or sanctions campaigns against other countries.

The bill allows for the Government to make regulations to exempt certain countries or territories from the restrictions, paving the way for public bodies to boycott or divest against them. It is intended that Russia and Belarus will be exempted from the ban immediately.

Communities Secretary Michael Gove said the government’s approach sought to “stand up for what is right” and he labelled the BDS campaign “anti-semitic”. The government argues the Bill affirms that UK foreign policy is a matter for the UK Government and not local authorities.

He said: “If we look at local government and… at devolved administrations, the only country that has been singled out so far for boycott, divestment and sanctions campaigns has been Israel. Let’s not hide from that fact. And the reason for that is that the BDS campaign is in itself anti-semitic.

“It’s not exercising disapproval of some particular foreign policy or domestic policy decision of the state of Israel. It is saying that Israel should not exist.” Addressing the question of why the bill explicitly mentions Israel, he said: “Sometimes you do just have to stand up for what is right. And if there are people who are provoked as a result of that, that is regrettable, but we should not shy away from telling the truth.”

While the Local Government Association said: “Awarding public contracts based on non-commercial considerations, such as the territory of the supplier or supplies has for many years not been permitted under Section 17 of the Local Government Act 1988.”

BDS campaigners in South Africa. Credit: Getty

What is BDS?

The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement is a Palestinian-led campaign to isolate and boycott Israel over the occupation of the West Bank and the Gaza strip. The BDS movement states: “Israel is occupying and colonising Palestinian land, discriminating against Palestinian citizens of Israel and denying Palestinian refugees the right to return to their homes. Inspired by the South African anti-apartheid movement, the BDS call urges action to pressure Israel to comply with international law.”

More than a dozen student unions and UK universities have taken part in the BDS movement in recent years, by refusing to sell Israeli products. However critics, like the Housing Secretary Michael Gove, have described it as anti-semitic.

In its written evidence about the bill, the Board of Deputies of British Jews - which represents the UK’s Jewish community - said: “The BDS campaign against Israel is a targeted campaign that singles out the world’s only Jewish state and aims to turn it into a global pariah. Within Jewish communities worldwide, there is strong opposition to the BDS movement, and the UK Jewish community is no exception.” It added that many Jews “see such a boycott in similar terms” to the Nazis blocking Jewish services and businesses in the 1930s.

What is Labour’s position on the bill?

Labour is against the bill as it says it contradicts the UK’s foreign policy of a two-state solution, and has introduced an amendment to scrap it. Deputy leader Angela Rayner previously said: “We have serious reservations about how this bill will effectively rewrite UK foreign policy by explicitly equating Israel with the occupied Palestinian territories and the Golan Heights.

“This is an unprecedented step that to my knowledge has never been taken in British statute before and is unique in any British legislation. An essential cornerstone of British policy supported across this House, and indeed at the UN, is support for a two-state solution as a viable long-term solution to give Israelis and Palestinians the recognition and security that they deserve.

“Not only does the wording of this bill call into question the long-standing position of the UK in supporting a two-state solution, it runs counter to the UN resolutions.” While Wayne David, Labour MP for Caerphilly, has written a piece for Labour List explaining his party’s objections to the bill.

He said the bill “is a badly drafted law riddled with problems and contradictions”, saying that MPs have objected to “its draconian restrictions on free speech, its threat to actions in support of persecuted people across the world, to its roughshod approach to devolution”.

He wrote: “In diplomatic terms, the most damaging part of the bill is that it treats the Occupied Palestinian Territories as though they were in effect the same as the State of Israel. This runs directly counter to decades of British diplomacy by Conservative and Labour governments alike, and it could not come at a worse time.”

How did my MP vote on the ‘anti-BDS bill’?

The bill was voted through with 282 MPs in favour and 235 against, with the rest abstaining.

MPs voting for the Economic Activity of Public Bodies Bill

Bim Afolami (Conservative - Hitchin and Harpenden)

Adam Afriyie (Conservative - Windsor)

Nickie Aiken (Conservative - Cities of London and Westminster)

Peter Aldous (Conservative - Waveney)

Lucy Allan (Conservative - Telford) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Lee Anderson (Conservative - Ashfield)

Stuart Anderson (Conservative - Wolverhampton South West) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Stuart Andrew (Conservative - Pudsey)

Caroline Ansell (Conservative - Eastbourne)

Edward Argar (Conservative - Charnwood)

Sarah Atherton (Conservative - Wrexham)

Victoria Atkins (Conservative - Louth and Horncastle)

Gareth Bacon (Conservative - Orpington)

Richard Bacon (Conservative - South Norfolk)

Kemi Badenoch (Conservative - Saffron Walden)

Shaun Bailey (Conservative - West Bromwich West)

Siobhan Baillie (Conservative - Stroud)

Duncan Baker (Conservative - North Norfolk)

Steve Baker (Conservative - Wycombe)

Harriett Baldwin (Conservative - West Worcestershire)

Steve Barclay (Conservative - North East Cambridgeshire)

Simon Baynes (Conservative - Clwyd South)

Aaron Bell (Conservative - Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Paul Beresford (Conservative - Mole Valley)

Saqib Bhatti (Conservative - Meriden)

Bob Blackman (Conservative - Harrow East)

Peter Bottomley (Conservative - Worthing West)

Andrew Bowie (Conservative - West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)

Karen Bradley (Conservative - Staffordshire Moorlands)

Graham Brady (Conservative - Altrincham and Sale West)

Suella Braverman (Conservative - Fareham)

Jack Brereton (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent South)

Steve Brine (Conservative - Winchester)

Anthony Browne (Conservative - South Cambridgeshire)

Fiona Bruce (Conservative - Congleton)

Felicity Buchan (Conservative - Kensington)

Alex Burghart (Conservative - Brentwood and Ongar)

Alun Cairns (Conservative - Vale of Glamorgan)

Andy Carter (Conservative - Warrington South)

James Cartlidge (Conservative - South Suffolk)

William Cash (Conservative - Stone)

Miriam Cates (Conservative - Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Maria Caulfield (Conservative - Lewes)

Christopher Chope (Conservative - Christchurch)

Jo Churchill (Conservative - Bury St Edmunds)

Greg Clark (Conservative - Tunbridge Wells)

Simon Clarke (Conservative - Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

Theo Clarke (Conservative - Stafford)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Conservative - Bassetlaw)

Chris Clarkson (Conservative - Heywood and Middleton)

James Cleverly (Conservative - Braintree)

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative - The Cotswolds)

Thérèse Coffey (Conservative - Suffolk Coastal)

Elliot Colburn (Conservative - Carshalton and Wallington)

Damian Collins (Conservative - Folkestone and Hythe)

Alberto Costa (Conservative - South Leicestershire)

Robert Courts (Conservative - Witney)

Geoffrey Cox (Conservative - Torridge and West Devon)

Stephen Crabb (Conservative - Preseli Pembrokeshire)

Virginia Crosbie (Conservative - Ynys Môn)

Tracey Crouch (Conservative - Chatham and Aylesford)

James Daly (Conservative - Bury North)

David T C Davies (Conservative - Monmouth)

James Davies (Conservative - Vale of Clwyd)

Gareth Davies (Conservative - Grantham and Stamford)

Mims Davies (Conservative - Mid Sussex)

Philip Davies (Conservative - Shipley)

David Davis (Conservative - Haltemprice and Howden)

Dehenna Davison (Conservative - Bishop Auckland)

Sarah Dines (Conservative - Derbyshire Dales)

Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative - Huntingdon)

Michelle Donelan (Conservative - Chippenham)

Steve Double (Conservative - St Austell and Newquay)

Oliver Dowden (Conservative - Hertsmere)

Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative - Thurrock)

Richard Drax (Conservative - South Dorset)

David Duguid (Conservative - Banff and Buchan)

Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative - Chingford and Woodford Green)

Mark Eastwood (Conservative - Dewsbury)

Michael Ellis (Conservative - Northampton North)

Natalie Elphicke (Conservative - Dover)

Luke Evans (Conservative - Bosworth)

David Evennett (Conservative - Bexleyheath and Crayford)

Ben Everitt (Conservative - Milton Keynes North)

Michael Fabricant (Conservative - Lichfield)

Laura Farris (Conservative - Newbury)

Simon Fell (Conservative - Barrow and Furness)

Anna Firth (Conservative - Southend West)

Katherine Fletcher (Conservative - South Ribble)

Mark Fletcher (Conservative - Bolsover)

Kevin Foster (Conservative - Torbay)

Liam Fox (Conservative - North Somerset)

Mark Francois (Conservative - Rayleigh and Wickford)

Lucy Frazer (Conservative - South East Cambridgeshire)

George Freeman (Conservative - Mid Norfolk)

Mike Freer (Conservative - Finchley and Golders Green)

Louie French (Conservative - Old Bexley and Sidcup)

Marcus Fysh (Conservative - Yeovil)

Mark Garnier (Conservative - Wyre Forest)

Nick Gibb (Conservative - Bognor Regis and Littlehampton)

Peter Gibson (Conservative - Darlington)

Jo Gideon (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent Central)

John Glen (Conservative - Salisbury)

Robert Goodwill (Conservative - Scarborough and Whitby)

Michael Gove (Conservative - Surrey Heath)

Helen Grant (Conservative - Maidstone and The Weald) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Chris Grayling (Conservative - Epsom and Ewell)

Chris Green (Conservative - Bolton West)

Damian Green (Conservative - Ashford)

Andrew Griffith (Conservative - Arundel and South Downs)

James Grundy (Conservative - Leigh)

Robert Halfon (Conservative - Harlow)

Luke Hall (Conservative - Thornbury and Yate)

Stephen Hammond (Conservative - Wimbledon)

Matt Hancock (Independent - West Suffolk)

Greg Hands (Conservative - Chelsea and Fulham)

Mark Harper (Conservative - Forest of Dean)

Rebecca Harris (Conservative - Castle Point)

Trudy Harrison (Conservative - Copeland)

Sally-Ann Hart (Conservative - Hastings and Rye)

Simon Hart (Conservative - Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire)

John Hayes (Conservative - South Holland and The Deepings)

Oliver Heald (Conservative - North East Hertfordshire)

James Heappey (Conservative - Wells)

Darren Henry (Conservative - Broxtowe)

Antony Higginbotham (Conservative - Burnley)

Damian Hinds (Conservative - East Hampshire)

Simon Hoare (Conservative - North Dorset)

Richard Holden (Conservative - North West Durham)

Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative - Thirsk and Malton)

Philip Hollobone (Conservative - Kettering)

Paul Holmes (Conservative - Eastleigh)

John Howell (Conservative - Henley) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Paul Howell (Conservative - Sedgefield)

Nigel Huddleston (Conservative - Mid Worcestershire)

Neil Hudson (Conservative - Penrith and The Border)

Eddie Hughes (Conservative - Walsall North)

Jane Hunt (Conservative - Loughborough) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Jeremy Hunt (Conservative - South West Surrey)

Tom Hunt (Conservative - Ipswich)

Alister Jack (Conservative - Dumfries and Galloway)

Sajid Javid (Conservative - Bromsgrove)

Ranil Jayawardena (Conservative - North East Hampshire)

Bernard Jenkin (Conservative - Harwich and North Essex)

Mark Jenkinson (Conservative - Workington)

Robert Jenrick (Conservative - Newark)

Caroline Johnson (Conservative - Sleaford and North Hykeham)

Gareth Johnson (Conservative - Dartford)

David Johnston (Conservative - Wantage)

Andrew Jones (Conservative - Harrogate and Knaresborough)

Fay Jones (Conservative - Brecon and Radnorshire)

Marcus Jones (Conservative - Nuneaton)

Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative - Shrewsbury and Atcham)

Gillian Keegan (Conservative - Chichester)

Greg Knight (Conservative - East Yorkshire)

Kate Kniveton (Conservative - Burton) (Proxy vote cast by Marcus Jones)

Danny Kruger (Conservative - Devizes)

John Lamont (Conservative - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)

Robert Largan (Conservative - High Peak)

Andrea Leadsom (Conservative - South Northamptonshire)

Edward Leigh (Conservative - Gainsborough)

Ian Levy (Conservative - Blyth Valley)

Andrew Lewer (Conservative - Northampton South)

Brandon Lewis (Conservative - Great Yarmouth)

Julian Lewis (Conservative - New Forest East)

Chris Loder (Conservative - West Dorset)

Julia Lopez (Conservative - Hornchurch and Upminster)

Jack Lopresti (Conservative - Filton and Bradley Stoke)

Craig Mackinlay (Conservative - South Thanet) (Proxy vote cast by John Redwood)

Cherilyn Mackrory (Conservative - Truro and Falmouth)

Rachel Maclean (Conservative - Redditch)

Alan Mak (Conservative - Havant)

Anthony Mangnall (Conservative - Totnes)

Scott Mann (Conservative - North Cornwall)

Julie Marson (Conservative - Hertford and Stortford)

Paul Maynard (Conservative - Blackpool North and Cleveleys)

Jason McCartney (Conservative - Colne Valley)

Esther McVey (Conservative - Tatton)

Mark Menzies (Conservative - Fylde)

Johnny Mercer (Conservative - Plymouth, Moor View)

Huw Merriman (Conservative - Bexhill and Battle)

Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative - South Basildon and East Thurrock)

Robin Millar (Conservative - Aberconwy)

Maria Miller (Conservative - Basingstoke)

Amanda Milling (Conservative - Cannock Chase)

Nigel Mills (Conservative - Amber Valley)

Andrew Mitchell (Conservative - Sutton Coldfield)

Gagan Mohindra (Conservative - South West Hertfordshire)

Damien Moore (Conservative - Southport)

Robbie Moore (Conservative - Keighley)

Penny Mordaunt (Conservative - Portsmouth North)

Anne Marie Morris (Conservative - Newton Abbot)

David Morris (Conservative - Morecambe and Lunesdale)

James Morris (Conservative - Halesowen and Rowley Regis)

Joy Morrissey (Conservative - Beaconsfield)

Jill Mortimer (Conservative - Hartlepool)

Wendy Morton (Conservative - Aldridge-Brownhills)

Kieran Mullan (Conservative - Crewe and Nantwich)

Holly Mumby-Croft (Conservative - Scunthorpe)

David Mundell (Conservative - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale)

Sheryll Murray (Conservative - South East Cornwall)

Andrew Murrison (Conservative - South West Wiltshire)

Robert Neill (Conservative - Bromley and Chislehurst)

Lia Nici (Conservative - Great Grimsby)

Caroline Nokes (Conservative - Romsey and Southampton North)

Jesse Norman (Conservative - Hereford and South Herefordshire)

Neil O'Brien (Conservative - Harborough)

Guy Opperman (Conservative - Hexham)

Priti Patel (Conservative - Witham)

Mark Pawsey (Conservative - Rugby)

Mike Penning (Conservative - Hemel Hempstead)

John Penrose (Conservative - Weston-super-Mare)

Andrew Percy (Conservative - Brigg and Goole)

Chris Philp (Conservative - Croydon South)

Rebecca Pow (Conservative - Taunton Deane)

Victoria Prentis (Conservative - Banbury)

Mark Pritchard (Conservative - The Wrekin)

Tom Pursglove (Conservative - Corby)

Jeremy Quin (Conservative - Horsham)

Will Quince (Conservative - Colchester)

Tom Randall (Conservative - Gedling)

John Redwood (Conservative - Wokingham)

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative - North East Somerset)

Nicola Richards (Conservative - West Bromwich East)

Angela Richardson (Conservative - Guildford)

Rob Roberts (Independent - Delyn)

Laurence Robertson (Conservative - Tewkesbury)

Lee Rowley (Conservative - North East Derbyshire)

Dean Russell (Conservative - Watford)

Gary Sambrook (Conservative - Birmingham, Northfield)

Paul Scully (Conservative - Sutton and Cheam)

Bob Seely (Conservative - Isle of Wight)

Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party - Strangford)

Grant Shapps (Conservative - Welwyn Hatfield)

Alok Sharma (Conservative - Reading West)

Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative - Elmet and Rothwell)

David Simmonds (Conservative - Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner)

Chloe Smith (Conservative - Norwich North)

Greg Smith (Conservative - Buckingham)

Henry Smith (Conservative - Crawley)

Julian Smith (Conservative - Skipton and Ripon)

Royston Smith (Conservative - Southampton, Itchen)

Amanda Solloway (Conservative - Derby North)

Ben Spencer (Conservative - Runnymede and Weybridge)

Mark Spencer (Conservative - Sherwood)

Alexander Stafford (Conservative - Rother Valley)

Jane Stevenson (Conservative - Wolverhampton North East)

John Stevenson (Conservative - Carlisle)

Iain Stewart (Conservative - Milton Keynes South)

Gary Streeter (Conservative - South West Devon)

Mel Stride (Conservative - Central Devon)

Graham Stuart (Conservative - Beverley and Holderness)

Julian Sturdy (Conservative - York Outer)

Rishi Sunak (Conservative - Richmond (Yorks))

James Sunderland (Conservative - Bracknell)

Desmond Swayne (Conservative - New Forest West)

Robert Syms (Conservative - Poole)

Derek Thomas (Conservative - St Ives)

Maggie Throup (Conservative - Erewash)

Edward Timpson (Conservative - Eddisbury)

Justin Tomlinson (Conservative - North Swindon)

Michael Tomlinson (Conservative - Mid Dorset and North Poole)

Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Conservative - Berwick-upon-Tweed)

Laura Trott (Conservative - Sevenoaks)

Steve Tuckwell (Conservative - Uxbridge and South Ruislip)

Tom Tugendhat (Conservative - Tonbridge and Malling)

Martin Vickers (Conservative - Cleethorpes)

Theresa Villiers (Conservative - Chipping Barnet)

Robin Walker (Conservative - Worcester)

Charles Walker (Conservative - Broxbourne)

Matt Warman (Conservative - Boston and Skegness)

Giles Watling (Conservative - Clacton)

Helen Whately (Conservative - Faversham and Mid Kent)

Heather Wheeler (Conservative - South Derbyshire)

Craig Whittaker (Conservative - Calder Valley)

John Whittingdale (Conservative - Maldon)

Bill Wiggin (Conservative - North Herefordshire)

James Wild (Conservative - North West Norfolk)

Craig Williams (Conservative - Montgomeryshire)

Gavin Williamson (Conservative - South Staffordshire)

Jacob Young (Conservative - Redcar)

Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative - Stratford-on-Avon)

MPs voting against the Economic Activity of Public Bodies Bill

Diane Abbott (Independent - Hackney North and Stoke Newington) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Debbie Abrahams (Labour - Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Rushanara Ali (Labour - Bethnal Green and Bow)

Tahir Ali (Labour - Birmingham, Hall Green)

Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour - Tooting)

Mike Amesbury (Labour - Weaver Vale)

Fleur Anderson (Labour - Putney)

Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour - Gower)

Jonathan Ashworth (Labour - Leicester South)

Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party - Livingston)

Paula Barker (Labour - Liverpool, Wavertree)

Margaret Beckett (Labour - Derby South)

Apsana Begum (Labour - Poplar and Limehouse)

Hilary Benn (Labour - Leeds Central)

Clive Betts (Labour - Sheffield South East)

Mhairi Black (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party - Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Olivia Blake (Labour - Sheffield, Hallam)

Paul Blomfield (Labour - Sheffield Central)

Steven Bonnar (Scottish National Party - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)

Ben Bradshaw (Labour - Exeter)

Kevin Brennan (Labour - Cardiff West)

Paul Bristow (Conservative - Peterborough)

Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh North and Leith)

Alan Brown (Scottish National Party - Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Nicholas Brown (Independent - Newcastle upon Tyne East)

Karen Buck (Labour - Westminster North)

Richard Burgon (Labour - Leeds East)

Dawn Butler (Labour - Brent Central) (Proxy vote cast by Florence Eshalomi)

Ian Byrne (Labour - Liverpool, West Derby)

Liam Byrne (Labour - Birmingham, Hodge Hill)

Ruth Cadbury (Labour - Brentford and Isleworth)

Amy Callaghan (Scottish National Party - East Dunbartonshire) (Proxy vote cast by Marion Fellows)

Alan Campbell (Labour - Tynemouth)

Dan Carden (Labour - Liverpool, Walton)

Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat - Orkney and Shetland)

Wendy Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat - North East Fife)

Sarah Champion (Labour - Rotherham)

Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party - Dunfermline and West Fife)

Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh South West)

Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrat - St Albans)

Yvette Cooper (Labour - Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)

Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party - Inverclyde)

Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party - Lanark and Hamilton East) (Proxy vote cast by Owen Thompson)

Stella Creasy (Labour - Walthamstow)

Jon Cruddas (Labour - Dagenham and Rainham)

John Cryer (Labour - Leyton and Wanstead)

Judith Cummins (Labour - Bradford South)

Janet Daby (Labour - Lewisham East)

Ashley Dalton (Labour - West Lancashire)

Wayne David (Labour - Caerphilly)

Alex Davies-Jones (Labour - Pontypridd)

Martyn Day (Scottish National Party - Linlithgow and East Falkirk)

Marsha De Cordova (Labour - Battersea)

Thangam Debbonaire (Labour - Bristol West)

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour - Slough)

Samantha Dixon (Labour - City of Chester)

Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party - West Dunbartonshire)

Anneliese Dodds (Labour - Oxford East)

Allan Dorans (Scottish National Party - Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock) (Proxy vote cast by Marion Fellows)

Stephen Doughty (Labour - Cardiff South and Penarth)

Peter Dowd (Labour - Bootle)

Flick Drummond (Conservative - Meon Valley)

Sarah Dyke (Liberal Democrat - Somerton and Frome)

Angela Eagle (Labour - Wallasey)

Maria Eagle (Labour - Garston and Halewood)

Colum Eastwood (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Foyle)

Jonathan Edwards (Independent - Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)

Sarah Edwards (Labour - Tamworth)

Clive Efford (Labour - Eltham)

Julie Elliott (Labour - Sunderland Central)

Chris Elmore (Labour - Ogmore)

Florence Eshalomi (Labour - Vauxhall)

Bill Esterson (Labour - Sefton Central)

George Eustice (Conservative - Camborne and Redruth)

Chris Evans (Labour - Islwyn)

Marion Fellows (Scottish National Party - Motherwell and Wishaw)

Stephen Flynn (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen South)

Richard Foord (Liberal Democrat - Tiverton and Honiton)

Vicky Ford (Conservative - Chelmsford)

Yvonne Fovargue (Labour - Makerfield)

Vicky Foxcroft (Labour - Lewisham, Deptford)

Mary Kelly Foy (Labour - City of Durham)

Gill Furniss (Labour - Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough)

Barry Gardiner (Labour - Brent North)

Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party - North Ayrshire and Arran)

Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North)

Peter Grant (Scottish National Party - Glenrothes)

Sarah Green (Liberal Democrat - Chesham and Amersham)

Margaret Greenwood (Labour - Wirral West)

Nia Griffith (Labour - Llanelli)

Louise Haigh (Labour - Sheffield, Heeley)

Fabian Hamilton (Labour - Leeds North East)

Paulette Hamilton (Labour - Birmingham, Erdington)

Claire Hanna (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Belfast South)

Emma Hardy (Labour - Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)

Carolyn Harris (Labour - Swansea East)

Helen Hayes (Labour - Dulwich and West Norwood)

John Healey (Labour - Wentworth and Dearne)

Mark Hendrick (Labour - Preston)

Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Meg Hillier (Labour - Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat - Bath)

Kate Hollern (Labour - Blackburn)

Rachel Hopkins (Labour - Luton South)

Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party - Dundee East)

Rupa Huq (Labour - Ealing Central and Acton)

Imran Hussain (Labour - Bradford East)

Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat - Edinburgh West)

Dan Jarvis (Labour - Barnsley Central)

Diana Johnson (Labour - Kingston upon Hull North)

Gerald Jones (Labour - Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)

David Jones (Conservative - Clwyd West)

Kevan Jones (Labour - North Durham)

Ruth Jones (Labour - Newport West)

Sarah Jones (Labour - Croydon Central)

Mike Kane (Labour - Wythenshawe and Sale East)

Alicia Kearns (Conservative - Rutland and Melton)

Barbara Keeley (Labour - Worsley and Eccles South)

Liz Kendall (Labour - Leicester West)

Afzal Khan (Labour - Manchester, Gorton)

Stephen Kinnock (Labour - Aberavon)

Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru - Ceredigion)

David Lammy (Labour - Tottenham)

Ian Lavery (Labour - Wansbeck)

Kim Leadbeater (Labour - Batley and Spen)

Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour - South Shields)

Simon Lightwood (Labour - Wakefield)

David Linden (Scottish National Party - Glasgow East)

Caroline Lucas (Green Party - Brighton, Pavilion)

Holly Lynch (Labour - Halifax)

Kenny MacAskill (Alba Party - East Lothian)

Angus Brendan MacNeil (Independent - Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Justin Madders (Labour - Ellesmere Port and Neston)

Khalid Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Perry Barr)

Shabana Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Ladywood)

Seema Malhotra (Labour - Feltham and Heston)

Kit Malthouse (Conservative - North West Hampshire)

Rachael Maskell (Labour - York Central)

Keir Mather (Labour - Selby and Ainsty)

Kerry McCarthy (Labour - Bristol East)

Siobhain McDonagh (Labour - Mitcham and Morden)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South)

Stuart C McDonald (Scottish National Party - Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)

John McDonnell (Labour - Hayes and Harlington)

Pat McFadden (Labour - Wolverhampton South East)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Anne McLaughlin (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North East)

Jim McMahon (Labour - Oldham West and Royton)

John McNally (Scottish National Party - Falkirk)

Ian Mearns (Labour - Gateshead)

Navendu Mishra (Labour - Stockport)

Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North West)

Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat - Oxford West and Abingdon)

Jessica Morden (Labour - Newport East)

Helen Morgan (Liberal Democrat - North Shropshire)

Stephen Morgan (Labour - Portsmouth South)

Grahame Morris (Labour - Easington)

Ian Murray (Labour - Edinburgh South)

James Murray (Labour - Ealing North)

Gavin Newlands (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

Charlotte Nichols (Labour - Warrington North)

John Nicolson (Scottish National Party - Ochil and South Perthshire) (Proxy vote cast by Marion Fellows)

Alex Norris (Labour - Nottingham North)

Brendan O'Hara (Scottish National Party - Argyll and Bute)

Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat - Richmond Park)

Chi Onwurah (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne Central)

Abena Oppong-Asare (Labour - Erith and Thamesmead)

Kate Osamor (Labour - Edmonton)

Kate Osborne (Labour - Jarrow)

Kirsten Oswald (Scottish National Party - East Renfrewshire)

Taiwo Owatemi (Labour - Coventry North West) (Proxy vote cast by Chris Elmore)

Sarah Owen (Labour - Luton North)

Stephanie Peacock (Labour - Barnsley East)

Matthew Pennycook (Labour - Greenwich and Woolwich)

Jess Phillips (Labour - Birmingham, Yardley)

Lucy Powell (Labour - Manchester Central)

Anum Qaisar (Scottish National Party - Airdrie and Shotts)

Yasmin Qureshi (Labour - Bolton South East)

Angela Rayner (Labour - Ashton-under-Lyne)

Christina Rees (Independent - Neath)

Ellie Reeves (Labour - Lewisham West and Penge)

Jonathan Reynolds (Labour - Stalybridge and Hyde)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour - Streatham)

Marie Rimmer (Labour - St Helens South and Whiston)

Matt Rodda (Labour - Reading East)

Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Labour - Brighton, Kemptown)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru - Dwyfor Meirionnydd)

Naz Shah (Labour - Bradford West)

Michael Shanks (Labour - Rutherglen and Hamilton West)

Virendra Sharma (Labour - Ealing, Southall)

Barry Sheerman (Labour - Huddersfield)

Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh East)

Tulip Siddiq (Labour - Hampstead and Kilburn)

Andy Slaughter (Labour - Hammersmith)

Alyn Smith (Scottish National Party - Stirling)

Cat Smith (Labour - Lancaster and Fleetwood)

Jeff Smith (Labour - Manchester, Withington)

Nick Smith (Labour - Blaenau Gwent)

Alex Sobel (Labour - Leeds North West)

John Spellar (Labour - Warley)

Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South West)

Jo Stevens (Labour - Cardiff Central)

Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat - Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Alistair Strathern (Labour - Mid Bedfordshire)

Graham Stringer (Labour - Blackley and Broughton)

Zarah Sultana (Labour - Coventry South)

Mark Tami (Labour - Alyn and Deeside)

Sam Tarry (Labour - Ilford South)

Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party - Glasgow Central)

Gareth Thomas (Labour - Harrow West)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour - Torfaen)

Owen Thompson (Scottish National Party - Midlothian)

Richard Thomson (Scottish National Party - Gordon)

Emily Thornberry (Labour - Islington South and Finsbury)

Stephen Timms (Labour - East Ham)

Jon Trickett (Labour - Hemsworth)

Karl Turner (Labour - Kingston upon Hull East)

Derek Twigg (Labour - Halton)

Liz Twist (Labour - Blaydon)

Valerie Vaz (Labour - Walsall South)

Claudia Webbe (Independent - Leicester East)

Catherine West (Labour - Hornsey and Wood Green)

Matt Western (Labour - Warwick and Leamington)

Alan Whitehead (Labour - Southampton, Test)

Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party - Central Ayrshire) (Proxy vote cast by Marion Fellows)

Nadia Whittome (Labour - Nottingham East)

Munira Wilson (Liberal Democrat - Twickenham)

Beth Winter (Labour - Cynon Valley)

Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party - Perth and North Perthshire)

William Wragg (Conservative - Hazel Grove)

Mohammad Yasin (Labour - Bedford)

Daniel Zeichner (Labour - Cambridge)

MPs who recorded no vote