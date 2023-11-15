Labour frontbenchers will be sacked if they vote for an SNP amendment in favour of a Israel-Gaza ceasefire.

Keir Starmer is facing a mass rebellion by his front bench over his policy on Israel and Gaza.

Three Labour shadow ministers have defied party orders and said they will vote for a ceasefire. Naz Shah, Helen Hayes and Afzal Khan broke ranks with their party leader as they signalled plans to vote for an SNP amendment to the King’s Speech backing a ceasefire.

The SNP amendment tabled by Westminster leader Stephen Flynn calls on the government "to join with the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire". Labour frontbenchers are facing the sack if they back the amendment, as Starmer bids to avoid a damaging split in his parliamentary party. Labour MPs have been ordered to abstain on the SNP move and have instead been told to back Starmer’s position calling for longer “humanitarian pauses” rather than a ceasefire.

The Labour leadership's amendment says that the daily humanitarian pauses "must be longer to deliver humanitarian assistance on a scale that beings to meet the desperate needs of the people of Gaza, which is a necessary step to an enduring cessation of fighting as soon as possible and a credible, diplomatic and political process to deliver the lasting peace of a two-state solution."

Both amendments have been selected for votes on Wednesday evening (15 November). A Labour spokesman told journalists earlier: "What we see this vote as is for Labour MPs to support the position Starmer set out in his Chatham House speech. Additionally the amendment recognises the changes that we've seen on the ground in the last two weeks since that speech was made.

"That's why the amendment also reflects our ongoing concerns on a number of issues, not least the failure to release hostages, the impact on civilians, the lack of aid that's getting in and is being distributed in Gaza and the settler violence we've seen on the West Bank."

He confirmed frontbenchers would be sacked, saying: "This is a whipped vote and every MP knows what the consequence of that means.”

During the debate, shadow minister for crime reduction Naz Shah said a “humanitarian catastrophe” is taking place in Gaza as she backed calls for an “immediate ceasefire”. She told the Commons: “I will be supporting the amendment which seeks an immediate ceasefire.”

The Bradford West MP also invoked Robin Cook, who resigned from Sir Tony Blair’s Cabinet over the invasion of Iraq in 2003. “Make no mistake, this is a humanitarian catastrophe which is why I urge members to back an immediate ceasefire on all sides and push for the release of hostages,” she said.

Helen Hayes, a shadow minister for children and early years, said her “conscience” told her she should back a ceasefire. “We must all of us be able to stand in front of our own constituents with integrity and at peace with our own conscience on the issues that matter most to them.

“My conscience tells me that I must call for a ceasefire today,” the Dulwich and West Norwood MP said. Pro-ceasefire protesters have massed outside Parliament, while earlier Extinction Rebellion activists stood up in the gallery above the House of Commons and unfurled banners emblazoned with the message: "Ceasefire Now."

The region was plunged into conflict after Hamas terrorists crossed into Israel on 7 October and murdered men, women and children. They still hold dozens of Israeli hostages.

In response Israel has launched a sustained attack on Gaza, which has included bombing hospitals and refugee centres where they say Hamas are hiding out. The Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas, says 11,300 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli air strikes.

How did my MP vote on the ceasefire amendment?

The votes are due to take place on Wednesday evening (15 November) and as soon as they take place this page will be updated. The exact time of the votes is not known.

We do have some information about how MPs will vote, ahead of them actually taking place. Labour MPs have been whipped to vote for Starmer's amendment. This means that if they do not they could lose their job on the frontbench if they don't, or get reprimanded by the whip.

It's been reported that Tory MPs have been whipped to vote against the Labour amendment for longer humanitarian pauses - despite this being government policy.