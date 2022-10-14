Liz Truss replaced Boris Johnson has leader of the Conservative Party in 2022

The Prime Minister continues to come under pressure following the announcement of the mini-budget last month.

Liz Truss is due to give a press conference this afternoon (14 October) where it is widely expected she will u-turn on parts of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic plan. He flew back to London today for crisis talks after cutting short a visit to the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting in Washington.

According to reports it is expected that the Chancellor will be sacked by the Prime Minister. It comes as Ms Truss seeks to shore up her battered authority among Tory MPs.

But how long has Ms Truss been in office and who are the shortest-serving Prime Ministers? Here is all you need to know:

How long has Liz Truss been Prime Minister?

Boris Johnson announced that he would be resigning as leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday 7 July. It came after his government was rocked by waves of resignations, sparked by then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak stepping down at the same time as then-Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

It sparked a leadership race among the Tories which lasted throughout the summer. Due to the Conservatives having a majority in Parliament, the leader of the party becomes the Prime Minister.

After votes in the Parliamentary party, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss entered into a run-off where party members had a chance to cast their vote in the leadership election. Ms Truss won the election and replaced Mr Johnson as party leader.

Ms Truss is under serious pressure from her party amid turmoil in the markets following the announcement of the mini-budget on Friday 23 September as well as falling polling numbers. A poll on Thursday (13 September) put the Tories at just 19%.

Ms Truss has been Prime Minister for just 38 days as of 14 October.

When was Liz Truss apointed as Prime Minister?

The membership vote for the Conservative party leadership election took place during August. Ms Truss and Mr Sunak took part in hustings across the country throughout the month. The voting closed on Friday 2 September.

Sir Graham Brady, head of the 1922 committee, announced the results of the election on Monday 5 September. Ms Truss won 57% of the vote and thus became the new Conservative party leader. She travelled to Balmoral on Tuesday 6 September to be appointed Prime Minister by the Queen.

Who are the shortest serving Prime Ministers?

Ms Truss is set to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng according to reports, in a bid to shore up her position as the Prime Minister. It comes following the backlash to the mini-budget announced on 23 September.

Mr Kwarteng will become the second shortest serving post-war Chancellor, lasting just 38 days in the role. The only person to have held the positon for less time is Iain Macleod, who died just 30 days after taking the office.

Ms Truss has held the position of Prime Minister for 38 days, as of 14 October. But how does this compare to the shortest serving PMs?

George Canning is the person who currently holds the record for the Prime Minister with the shortest amount of time in office. He held the position for 118 days in 1827, dying from tuberculosis on 8 August of that year.

Full list of shortest serving PMs:

George Canning, 118 days (1827)

1st Viscount Goderich, 143 days (1827-28)

Andrew Bonar Law, 211 days (1922-23)

4th Duke of Devonshire, 225 days (1756-57)

2nd Earl of Shelbourne, 265 days (1782-83)

3rd Earl of Bute, 317 days (1762-63)

Alec Douglas-Home, 364 days (1963-64)