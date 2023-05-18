Why the £162 million estimate may not be the full story

NationalWorld has been battling to get information out of government departments about the cost of the funeral and mourning period for several months. Almost all departments refused to answer our freedom of information requests, stating the Treasury already planned to release the information in the future.

But there are some costs we learned about that do not seem to have been included in the Treasury’s total.

This includes almost £9 million spent by Transport for London (TfL), of which £1.6 million went on sprucing up road and bus networks or adapting streets for ceremonial events. TfL told us at the time that it had asked the DfT to reimburse some of its funeral-related operational costs. But the £2.6 million spend attributed to the DfT in the Treasury’s figures suggests not all of TfL’s costs have been included.

We also asked the House of Commons and House of Lords about costs they had incurred from the Queen’s lying-in-state. The House of Commons refused to answer, saying it planned to release the data itself in the future, but did say “costs were incurred by both Houses, and due to the sudden nature of the work, there are many contractors and suppliers involved”. This data also does not appear to be included in the Treasury’s estimate.

The Treasury’s statement goes on to say that it has only included “marginal costs, meaning money spent specifically on the events, as opposed to costs that would have been incurred in any case”. The Home Office told us that its £74 million spend (then reported as £75 million) did not cover Bank Holiday pay for officers as this was incurred by all employers as a result of the extra Bank Holiday.

However many police forces have told us of very significant costs incurred because of Bank Holiday pay – for instance for officers pulled off of rest days (and who would not have normally worked) to cover colleagues sent to London. This likely means the Home Office figure – and therefore the Treasury’s data – is an underestimate of the true impact on emergency services’ budgets.

Edinburgh Council meanwhile said it had spent £608,998 on the mourning period and asked for £566,998 back from the Scottish government (leaving a net cost of £42,000) – though that does not mean it received it all back, or that it is included in the Scottish government’s total.

There were also many other smaller bits of spending by public bodies you would not normally think about. NationalWorld initially asked all London councils to tell us about any costs they had incurred as a result of the funeral, to see if they had played a formal role in the event.

The City of Westminster said it had spent £208,401 on a “24/7 large-scale operation across various council service areas” while the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea spent £404,397 on “preparations for the Queen’s funeral and facilitating the safe passage of the funeral procession through the borough. Other councils, while playing no formal role did reveal other details about spending that would have likely impacted councils up and down the country.

One (Richmond) said it had done no waste and recycling collections on the day of the funeral, and that additional weekend collection rounds to catch up had cost £33,000.

Another – Redbridge – said it had spent £19,000 putting books of condolence in local libraries, holding vigil events, and putting information on its website – surely music to the ears of residents during a cost of living crisis.