Rishi Sunak gave his leader's speech on the final day of Conservative Party Conference in Manchester.

Rishi Sunak has confirmed he will axe the northern leg of High Speed 2 (HS2) rail from Birmingham to Manchester, at his party's conference in Manchester.

The Prime Minister told Conservative MPs and activists that this decision, which would significantly shorten the UK's biggest infrastructure project in decades, will show he is prepared to take tough decisions looking to the future. He added that “facts have changed” on the situation, which have contributed to the controversial scrapping.

However costs have spiralled from £36 billion in 2010 to more than £100 billion now, and the Leeds leg has already been scrapped. The high-speed trains are likely to be able to go from Birmingham to Manchester on old west coast mainline track, which some people have suggested would make travelling from London slower than on the old route.

In his conference speech, Sunak criticised 30 years of a “broken” system incentivising “the easy decision, not the right one”.

Despite the Tories having been in charge for the majority of the last three decades, Sunak pitched himself as the man to “fundamentally change our country” ahead of an election expected next year. He said Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is the "continuity candidate".

On HS2, Sunak said he would reinvest around £36 billion of savings into road and rail schemes in the North and Midlands, adding that he was "ending this long-running saga" of HS2. The Prime Minister said: “I say to those who backed the project in the first place, the facts have changed and the right thing to do when the facts change is to have the courage to change direction.

“So I am ending this long-running saga. I am cancelling the rest of the HS2 project and in its place, we will reinvest every single penny, £36 billion in hundreds of new transport projects in the north and the midlands, across the country. This means £36 billion of investment in the project that will make a real difference across our nation.”

However, regional leaders in Manchester have said Northern Powerhouse Rail - which would connect Leeds with Manchester and Liverpool - will not be possible without HS2 track.

NationalWorld reported that Northern Powerhouse Partnership chief executive Henri Murison accused the Prime Minister of "dishonesty" and "lies" over his implication that the east to west line could be built without HS2.

While the Tory mayor for the West Midlands, Andy Street, earlier said axing HS2 to Manchester would be “an incredible political gaffe” allowing opponents to accuse Sunak of having decided to “shaft the North” while in Manchester. Street put off a trip to Munich to drum up investment for his region, instead choosing to stay in Manchester.

Sunak added that, despite reports that the HS2 line would be terminating at Old Oak Common on the outskirts of west London, the line will reach Euston as planned. He said: “Given how far along construction is, we will complete the line from Birmingham to Euston and yes, HS2 trains will still run here to Manchester and journey times will be cut between Manchester, Birmingham, London by 30 minutes. And I say this to Andy Street, a man I have huge admiration and respect for, I know we have different views on HS2."

In his speech, Sunak reflected on his first year in No 10 and said there is a “feeling that Westminster is a broken system”. “It isn’t anger, it is an exhaustion with politics. In particular, politicians saying things, and then nothing ever changing,” he said.

“And you know what? People are right. Politics doesn’t work the way it should," the Prime Minister told Tory activists. “We’ve had 30 years of a political system which incentivises the easy decision, not the right one – 30 years of vested interests standing in the way of change.”

He accused Labour – who will hold its party conference next week while consistently holding a double-digit lead over the Conservatives – of failing to “set out their stall” under Starmer and betting on voters’ “apathy”.