Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf could resign from his post as early as today (April 29), according to latest reports.

The BBC reports that rumours of resignation surrounding Yousaf have intensified on Monday, with the news organisation told that the SNP leader will step down as First Minister, a role he has held for a little over a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics Uncovered newsletter with Ralph Blackburn Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after the power-sharing Bute House Agreement between Yousaf’s SNP government and the Scottish Greens collapsed last week. The partnership collapsed over two main bones of contention - the scrapping of a key climate change target by Scottish Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan and the decision to pause the use of puberty blockers for new patients attending the only Scottish gender identity clinic for children in Glasgow.

While the Green had been due to vote on whether to continue the power-sharing agreement, the battle between he two parties saw Yousaf terminate the agreement “with immediate affect” on Thursday, April 25. The move angered the Greens, who joined with MSPs tabling a vote of no confidence against Yousaf.