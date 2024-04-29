Humza Yousaf: Scottish First Minister 'set to resign as early as today' following collapse of SNP and Greens power-sharing
Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf could resign from his post as early as today (April 29), according to latest reports.
The BBC reports that rumours of resignation surrounding Yousaf have intensified on Monday, with the news organisation told that the SNP leader will step down as First Minister, a role he has held for a little over a year.
It comes after the power-sharing Bute House Agreement between Yousaf’s SNP government and the Scottish Greens collapsed last week. The partnership collapsed over two main bones of contention - the scrapping of a key climate change target by Scottish Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan and the decision to pause the use of puberty blockers for new patients attending the only Scottish gender identity clinic for children in Glasgow.
While the Green had been due to vote on whether to continue the power-sharing agreement, the battle between he two parties saw Yousaf terminate the agreement “with immediate affect” on Thursday, April 25. The move angered the Greens, who joined with MSPs tabling a vote of no confidence against Yousaf.
The 39-year-old First Minister, who now runs a majority administration at Holyrood, is said to have rejected a power-sharing offer from Alba. He would need to just one vote from an opposition MSP to win the vote of no confidence, which could take place as early as Wednesday if Yousaf doesn’t resign before then. However all major parties - Scottish Labour, Scottish Liberal Democrats and Scottish Conservatives - have joined the Greens call to reject confidence in the FM.
