As the Government proposes raising the standard of English expected from certain migrants, we find out exactly what is meant by “A-level standard”.

Immigrants applying through certain legal routes will need to meet an “A-level equivalent” standard in speaking, listening, reading and writing, if a new law, introduced by the Government on Tuesday (October 14) is passed. The results of a Secure English Language Test, conducted with a Home Office-approved provider, will need to be verified as part of the visa application process.

Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said: “This country has always welcomed those who come to this country and contribute. But it is unacceptable for migrants to come here without learning our language, unable to contribute to our national life. If you come to this country, you must learn our language and play your part.”

The measures form part of what the Government is calling its “flagship immigration white paper and Plan for Change” giving tighter control over who comes to the country while “continuing to attract top global talent”. The white paper on immigration system reform will see further measures on asylum and border security announced later this autumn.

But what exactly is meant by “A-level standard” English? Find out below exactly what level of English immigrants will need to speak and check if your language skills measure up.

The Home Office in Westminster, London | Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

What is A-level standard English?

Currently, migrants applying for a skilled worker, scale-up or high potential individual (HPI) visa need to achieve Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) B1 standard English - equivalent to GCSE level. The new proposals however, mean they would have to achieve B2 standard - equivalent to A-level.

The CEFR is a six-level system for assessing a person's language proficiency across reading, writing, listening, and speaking. Developed by the Council of Europe, it provides a common standard to describe language abilities across Europe and worldwide. The levels are A1, A2 (Basic User), B1, B2 (Independent User), and C1, C2 (Proficient User).

According to Trinity College London, a Home Office-approved provider for the B2 English language test, the candidate must display the ability to; understand the main topic of a complex conversation or text about current affairs, TV programs and understand most films in standard dialect; communicate with a native speaker without strain from either party; produce clear, detailed text on various topics; and express personal points of view.