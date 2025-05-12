Here’s what the government is proposing in its Immigration White Paper.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Migration - both legal and illegal - has been a hot political topic for years now, and was central to the arguments for and against Brexit.

What are the new immigration rules that have been proposed?

These are the plans outlined in the Immigration White Paper

Migrants will need to spend 10 years in the UK before being able to apply for citizenship.

However, “high-contributing” individuals such as doctors and nurses could be fast-tracked through the system.

Language requirements will be increased for all immigration routes to ensure a higher level of English.

Rules will also be laid out for adult dependants, meaning they will have to demonstrate a basic understanding of the language.

Skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages.

Parliament will decide who should have the right to remain in the UK

How many migrants arrive in the UK each year?

In the year to June 2024, 728,000 people had arrived in the UK. This was lower than the previous year - in the year up to June 2023, net migration was 906,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir Starmer has not named a target figure for reducing migration.

People believed to be migrants leaving by bus in Dover, Kent, following small boat crossings in the Channel on Monday | Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

What have targets been for reducing net migration?

In 2010 then Tory leader David Cameron said that he wanted to see net immigration in the “tens of thousands” a year, not the hundreds of thousands. Net migration was 237,000 in 2007, and 163,000 in 2008.

In 2022 then Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she wanted to revive the Cameron pledge when she was in office - the context of her words was that net migration for the year ending June 2021 was 239,000.

What has Sir Keir Starmer said about migration?

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking during a press conference on the Immigration White Paper in the Downing Street Briefing Room in London. The Immigration White Paper is being presented as part of Government efforts to reduce net migration into the UK, with the figure reaching 728,000 in 2024. Net migration is the difference between the number of people moving to a country and those emigrating. Picture date: Monday May 12, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Immigration. Photo credit should read: Ian Vogler/PA Wire | Ian Vogler/PA Wire

On Monday morning, Sir Keir said: “This strategy will finally take back control of our borders and close the book on a squalid chapter for our politics, our economy, and our country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“’Take back control’. Everyone knows that slogan and what it meant for immigration, or at least that’s what people thought. Because what followed from the previous Government, starting with the people who used that slogan, was the complete opposite. Between 2019 and 2023, even as they were going around our country telling people, with a straight face, they would get immigration down, net migration quadrupled. Until in 2023, it reached nearly 1 million, which is about the population of Birmingham, our second largest city. That’s not control – it’s chaos.

“And look, they must answer for themselves, but I don’t think you can do something like that by accident. It was a choice. A choice made even as they told you, told the country, they were doing the opposite. A one-nation experiment in open borders conducted on a country that voted for control. Well, no more. Today, this government is shutting down the lab. The experiment is over. We will deliver what you have asked for – time and again – and we will take back control of our borders.”