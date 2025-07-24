Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana have launched a new political party.

In a joint statement, the former Labour MPs pledged to return power to ordinary people and overhaul what they describe as a broken political system.

They said: “It’s time for a new kind of political party. One that belongs to you.”

Earlier reports suggested the party would be called ‘Your Party’, but this was later disputed by Sultana. Responding to a post on X, she wrote: 'It’s not called Your Party!' The confusion may have arisen from the party’s signup link, which uses the domain ‘yourparty.uk’

Corbyn, who now sits as the Independent MP for Islington North, said the system was “rigged” and called for “mass redistribution of wealth and power.” He added that the party would focus on grassroots democracy, social justice and resisting the influence of big money in politics.

An inaugural conference is planned, where members will be invited to “decide the party’s direction, the model of leadership and the policies that are needed to transform society.”

Corbyn led the Labour Party from 2015 to 2020 before being suspended in a dispute over antisemitism. He was expelled from Labour in 2024 and won re-election in the 2025 general election as an Independent.

Sultana, the MP for Coventry South, had the Labour whip withdrawn after voting to scrap the two-child benefit cap in defiance of the party. She formally resigned her Labour membership in 2025.