Jet2 presents its manifesto for economic growth at Labour Party Conference

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays hosted a fringe event at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool this week, bringing together speakers including CEO Steve Heapy and Tracy Brabin (Mayor of West Yorkshire) to discuss how to deliver economic growth right across the UK.

The event saw the UK’s largest tour operator and third largest airline present its own manifesto for economic growth, which focuses on economic stability, getting Britain building, sustainability, backing British business, skills and making work pay.

The manifesto details Jet2’s own pledges across these areas, whilst also outlining a series of actions for the government to take to drive the economy and ensure that working people can continue to enjoy affordable holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Heapy told delegates how, as the UK’s largest holiday tour operator and only airline based in northern England, Jet2 is uniquely positioned to help the government deliver economic growth.

Jet2.com at Labour Party Conference

He highlighted how Jet2’s story itself is one of exceptional economic growth, well-paid jobs, and regional productivity. He demonstrated how Jet2 has grown revenue tenfold in the last 10 years, and now employs over 15,000 people across the UK.

He told the audience how Jet2 shares a desire for the UK to achieve the highest sustained growth in the G7, outlining steps for the government to take to ensure this, which are:

· Put economic stability first and rule out demand management measures that impact working people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Get Britain building again by using the National Wealth Fund to invest in a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry. Introduce an interim revenue certainty mechanism that increases private investment and keeps costs down for working people.

· Back British business and eliminate the competitive disadvantage that UK airlines face. Match the EU approach and provide SAF price differential support through ETS cost reductions. Ringfence ETS contributions to support decarbonisation.

· Kick-start a skills revolution by reforming the apprenticeship levy to increase flexibility and incentivise employers to invest in training.

· Make work pay while giving responsible employers the flexibility to invest and promote business growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Jet2 is a proven British success story which takes millions of hardworking Brits on holiday every year, employs over 15,000 people in fantastic careers across the UK, and continues to invest into our operations to power up Britain. We are uniquely positioned to help the new Government deliver growth across the UK and it was great to host this event and enjoy positive discussions at the Conference around how to achieve this.

He added: “By putting economic stability first and ruling out the introduction of additional demand management measures, the Government can help continue to deliver joy to holidaymakers whilst providing certainty and opportunity to investors in British business too. The introduction of more regulatory and tax burdens on our industry would not only impact consumer demand, making travel an activity for the rich and privileged, but it would also impact the ability of our sector to contribute to the economic growth of the UK.”

On the subject of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), he said: “Jet2 is leading the way with our multi-million-pound investment into UK SAF production and by using SAF ahead of the mandate, but we cannot do this alone. The net zero transition will reshape the global economy through the emergence of new clean technologies, so we must ensure that the UK is at the heart of this green industrial revolution. The potential reward from seizing the opportunity to build a new clean industry and drive regional growth is huge, with a future UK SAF industry providing 20,000 jobs and £3bn in economic activity by 2035, with most clusters in industrial heartlands. The new Government has made positive noises about SAF, and we urge them to seize this huge opportunity right now, as by doing so they can drive economic growth right across the UK.”

In the manifesto, Jet2 pledges to:

· Provide affordable holidays for hard working people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Get Britain building again by investing in a sustainable aviation fuel industry.

· Back British business by investing further in engineering and training facilities across the North.

· Kick-start a skills revolution by funding apprenticeships, and continue to donate unused apprenticeship levy to charities and travel businesses.

· Be a responsible employer and make work pay through the continued provision of good salaries and generous benefit packages.