Hunter Biden has reached an agreement to plead guilty to tax offences and is expected to make a deal about illegal weapon possession

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is not only President Joe Biden who has landed himself in hot water the past week as he declared ‘God Save the Queen’ at the end of one of his speeches, as his son Hunter Biden has been charged with federal tax and weapons offences.

The charges facing the US attorney, issued to the US District Court in Delaware, comes after a five-year investigation where officials looked into whether Hunter Biden committed misdemeanour tax crimes and was illegally in possession of a gun while being a drug user.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hunter Biden is reportedly expected to plead guilty to both offences in a bid to keep out of jail as he could potentially face a maximum penalty of a year on each of the tax charges and a decade behind bars for gun possession.

Hunter Biden. Credit: Getty

The investigation that led to this result stemmed from Mr Biden failing to not only pay more than $100,000 in taxes in both 2017 and 2018 but also issuing incorrect documents to purchase a firearm.

In light of Mr Biden’s bank balance coming to the forefront as the former lawyer and lobbyist faces the charges, PeopleWorld takes a look at his net worth and his wife.

Hunter Biden has been a somewhat controversial figure throughout his time in the spotlight, be it his number of romantic affairs including one with his brother’s widow or his alleged decision to use his proximity to his father to get overseas jobs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His previous work as a lawyer and lobbyist has seen Hunter have a net worth ranging from $1 million to $250 million, with the price tag fluctuating due to the 53-year-old’s habits.

Leaked emails showed Hunter’s income as $2.5 million in 2016 while also highlighting his outgoings including his fleet of toys such as an $80,000 boat, several Range Rovers and a Porsche.

Who is Hunter Biden married to?

As mentioned before, Hunter’s romantic life has been covered in the press due to his numerous alleged affairs.

Hunter Biden is married to Melissa Cohen and they share a son called Beau (Pic:Getty)

The 53-year-old has been married twice, first to Kathleen Buhle and second to Melissa Cohen from 2019, welcoming five children from the two marriages and another relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hunter tied the knot with South African-born Melissa Cohen in her Los Angeles home just six days after meeting one another in May 2019 before the pair received matching tattoos saying ‘shalom’ in Hebrew. Hunter has said in an interview that he has ‘fallen in love with [Melissa] every day’.

Melissa grew up in an orphanage in Johannesburg before being adopted at a young age. Before moving to LA at the age of 21 to study Horticulture at UCLA, Melissa attended the Greenside Design Centre College of Design.