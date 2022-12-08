The MP for Solihull will now sit as an independent

Conservative MP Julian Knight has had the whip removed after a complaint was made to the Metropolitan Police, the party has said.

Chief Whip Simon Hart said the complaint was made to the force on Wednesday evening (7 December) and he removed the whip “with immediate effect”. It means that the senior MP for Solihull in the West Midlands has been suspended from the party and will no longer sit in the Common as a Tory.

Advertisement

Knight, who has been an MP since 2015 and is also the chair of the Commons’ Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, will now sit as an independent MP. He said he will be recusing himself from Parliament until the matter is resolved.

Julian Knight has been suspended as a Conservative MP (Photo: Parliament UK)

Advertisement

In a series of tweets on Thursday (8 December), Knight said: “I have heard nothing from the police, the Whips Office or Parliament’s Internal Grievance Service, or been the subject of any investigation by the latter. Nor have I ever been warned or spoken to by the Whips Office about any allegations of misconduct.

“I believe their withdrawal of the whip is wrong and unjustified. Some months ago I accepted the resignation of a staff member following a full inquiry into his conduct regarding House of Commons security issues and, separately, allegations of bullying against him.

Advertisement

“Subsequently, I have received what my lawyers advise are explicit threats involving blackmail, as well as being at the centre of a campaign of rumour and innuendo. All matters are now with my lawyers and I will be recusing myself from Parliament until the matter is resolved.”

A spokeswoman for Chief Whip Simon Hart, who took the action, declined to comment on the nature of the complaint. She said: “Following a complaint made to the Metropolitan Police this evening, we have removed the whip from Julian Knight MP with immediate effect.”

The suspension is the latest in a string of MPs to lose the party whip after they became the subject of an allegation. Labour suspended Conor McGinn’s membership on Wednesday while a complaint made to his party was being investigated.

Advertisement

The MP for St Helens North, in Merseyside, said he has not been told of the details of the allegation but was “confident that it is entirely unfounded”. The move triggered the automatic removal of the Labour whip, meaning he will sit as an independent in the House of Commons.

Until recently, McGinn was a shadow minister without portfolio, playing a key role in preparing Labour for the next general election as deputy national campaigns co-ordinator.

Advertisement

In a statement reported by The Guardian, the Labour MP said: “The Labour Party has informed me that it is automatically required to apply a temporary procedural suspension while a complaint is investigated.