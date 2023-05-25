Just Stop Oil confirmed three women had thrown paint over the RBC Brewin Dolphin Garden

Just Stop Oil protesters have thrown orange paint over a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in London.

The Metropolitan Police said three people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. A photo from the scene, shared on Twitter by the force, shows orange paint splashed across an exhibit.

In a statement, Just Stop Oil confirmed three women had thrown paint over the RBC Brewin Dolphin Garden, designed by Paul Hervey-Brookes, after stepping over a rope barrier at 9am on Thursday (25 May). A spokesperson said: “One of them said: ‘What use is a garden if you can’t eat?’

“Cries of dismay could be heard from the public, though this later changed to applause and cries of ‘Well done’.”

The Met said on Twitter: “Officers responded to an incident at #ChelseaFlowerShow this morning. Three people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with a #JSO protest. Enquiries are ongoing.”

It comes after activists from Just Stop Oil – which is campaigning to end all new fossil fuel projects in the UK – interrupted the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible last month by throwing orange paint across a snooker table.

