Just Stop Oil: protesters throw orange paint over Chelsea Flower Show garden exhibit

Just Stop Oil confirmed three women had thrown paint over the RBC Brewin Dolphin Garden

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
1 hour ago

Just Stop Oil protesters have thrown orange paint over a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in London.

The Metropolitan Police said three people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. A photo from the scene, shared on Twitter by the force, shows orange paint splashed across an exhibit.

In a statement, Just Stop Oil confirmed three women had thrown paint over the RBC Brewin Dolphin Garden, designed by Paul Hervey-Brookes, after stepping over a rope barrier at 9am on Thursday (25 May). A spokesperson said: “One of them said: ‘What use is a garden if you can’t eat?’

“Cries of dismay could be heard from the public, though this later changed to applause and cries of ‘Well done’.”

The Met said on Twitter: “Officers responded to an incident at #ChelseaFlowerShow this morning. Three people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage in connection with a #JSO protest. Enquiries are ongoing.”

It comes after activists from Just Stop Oil – which is campaigning to end all new fossil fuel projects in the UK – interrupted the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible last month by throwing orange paint across a snooker table.

On Wednesday (24 May), six protesters were arrested on Marylebone Road, central London, the group said. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show began on Monday and is running until Saturday (27 May).

