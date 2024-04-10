Keir Starmer: three people charged with public order offences after 'Gaza protest' at Labour leader's home
Two women and a man have been charged with public order offences over a Gaza protest outside Sir Keir Starmer’s home on Tuesday.
Leonorah Ward, 21, of Beechwood Mount, Leeds, Daniel Formentin, 24, of Woodside Avenue, Leeds, and Zosia Lewis, 23, of Rokeby Terrace, Newcastle upon Tyne, will all appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today. The Met Police said the trio was arrested in Kentish Town, North London, yesterday, under powers to stop the harassment of a person at their home address if an officer suspects it is causing alarm or distress to the occupant.
Scotland Yard said they have been charged with section 42 of the Criminal Justice and Police Act 2001 and for breaching court bail. Protesters filmed themselves outside the home of the Labour leader demanding he stops the killing in Gaza.