Leonorah Ward, 21, of Beechwood Mount, Leeds, Daniel Formentin, 24, of Woodside Avenue, Leeds, and Zosia Lewis, 23, of Rokeby Terrace, Newcastle upon Tyne, will all appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today. The Met Police said the trio was arrested in Kentish Town, North London, yesterday, under powers to stop the harassment of a person at their home address if an officer suspects it is causing alarm or distress to the occupant.