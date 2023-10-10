Sir Keir Starmer is set to give his leader's speech at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

Sir Keir Starmer is set to promise a "decade of renewal" and say that under his government the country will "turn our backs on never-ending Tory decline".

Starmer is set to give his leader's speech at Labour Party Conference in Liverpool at 2pm today (10 October), amidst the backdrop of Hamas' bloody attack on Israel. It is thought that as such, Starmer will wait to unveil big policy ideas and instead focus on how Labour is a government in waiting.

Starmer is set to talk with optimism and hope about Britain’s future, saying: “What is broken can be repaired, what is ruined can be rebuilt.” The Labour leader will promise that his party will “get Britain building”, unleashing a “big build” that ensures “the winner this time will be working people, everywhere.”

He will also commit to fighting the next election on economic growth, saying: “An economy that works for the whole country, will require an entirely new approach to politics: mission government, ending the Tory disease of ‘sticking plaster politics’ with a simple Labour philosophy that together we fix tomorrow’s challenges, today.”

One key policy announcement from Starmer looks set to give, is guaranteed town centre patrols through 13,000 more neighbourhood police and PCSOs on the streets. He is expected to “call time on wasteful police procurement”, which he claims will fund Labour’s plan for new officers, and tell conference that Labour’s community policing guarantee will deliver “more police in your town, fighting anti-social behaviour, taking back our streets.”

Starmer will hit out at his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, saying his party is now “a changed Labour Party, no longer in thrall to gesture politics, no longer a party of protest".

And the Labour leader will make it clear that he is targeting seats in Scotland, by telling conference: "For the first time in a long time we can see a tide that is turning. Four nations that are renewing. Old wounds of division – exploited by the Tories and the SNP - beginning to heal. Let the message from Rutherglen ring out across Britain: Labour serves working people in Scotland because Labour serves working people across all these islands.”

Unlike Rishi Sunak last week, Starmer will speak about the cost of living crisis, saying that “we should never forget that politics should tread lightly on peoples’ lives, that our job is to shoulder the burden for working people - carry the load, not add to it".

Summing up, Starmer is set to promise: “A Britain strong enough, stable enough, secure enough for you to invest your hope, your possibility, your future”, and one where people can be “certain that things will be better for your children. ”