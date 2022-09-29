Follow our politics live blog for all the latest news and analysis from the NationalWorld team.

Labour have a 33-point lead over the Tories, according to new polling.

The poll by polling company YouGov, carried out on Wednesday and Thursday, put Labour on 54% compared to the Conservatives’ 21%.

It comes as Liz Truss defended chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget saying “urgent action” was needed to protect the country from rising energy bills and to get the economy growing.

In her first public comments since Kwarteng’s statement plunged the financial markets into turmoil, the Prime Minister told BBC Radio Leeds the government had to take action to “get Britain moving” and to deal with inflation.

It was part of a series of gruelling interviews for the PM on local radio today.

On Wednesday (28 September) the Bank of England launched an emergency government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.

Advertisement