LivePolitics live: Labour gains 33-point lead over Tories according to poll - as Liz Truss defends mini-budget
Follow our politics live blog for all the latest news and analysis from the NationalWorld team.
Labour have a 33-point lead over the Tories, according to new polling.
The poll by polling company YouGov, carried out on Wednesday and Thursday, put Labour on 54% compared to the Conservatives’ 21%.
It comes as Liz Truss defended chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget saying “urgent action” was needed to protect the country from rising energy bills and to get the economy growing.
Most Popular
In her first public comments since Kwarteng’s statement plunged the financial markets into turmoil, the Prime Minister told BBC Radio Leeds the government had to take action to “get Britain moving” and to deal with inflation.
It was part of a series of gruelling interviews for the PM on local radio today.
On Wednesday (28 September) the Bank of England launched an emergency government bond-buying programme to prevent borrowing costs from spiralling out of control and stave off a “material risk to UK financial stability”.
Advertisement
Follow our live blog below for the latest updates and analysis from NationalWorld reporters.
UK politics live - Truss faces questions after mini-budget turmoil
Last updated: Thursday, 29 September, 2022, 18:59
Nicola Sturgeon: ‘what planet is the PM living on?'
Scotland’s First Minister has taken a swipe at Liz Truss, after the prime minister suggested that she should mirror the UK government’s tax cuts north of the border.
Writing on Twitter, Nicola Sturgeon said: “Hard to know what to say to the suggestion I should mirror policies (tax cuts for richest) that have sunk the £, crashed the mortgage market, pushed pensions to the brink, imperilled public services & forced a Bank of England bailout. What planet is the PM living on?”
Earlier this afternoon, Truss had defended her “Growth Plan” on Twitter.
YouGov survey shows widening gap between Labour and Conservatives
A new YouGov poll has shown that Labour’s lead over the Conservative Party has surged once again.
Labour are currently leading the poll for Westminster voting intentions, with 54% - up nine points from last week.
The Tories have lost a further seven points, sitting with 21%.
This gives Labour an astounding 33-point lead in the poll, which was conducted in the aftermath of last week’s mini-budget. This is the largest lead by a political party in polling terms since he later 1990s, according to YouGov.
Kwarteng: mini-budget was ‘absolutely essential’
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has doubled down on his controverisal mini-budget saying that it was “absolutely essential”.
Defending his policies to reporters while on a trip to Darlington, Mr Kwarteng said: “What we are focusing on is delivering the growth plan and making sure with things like our energy intervention that people people right across this country are protected.
“Without growth you are not going to get the public services, we are not going to generate the income and the tax revenue to pay for public services.
“That’s why the mini-budget was absolutely essential in re-setting the debate around growth and focusing us on delivering much better outcomes for our people.”
Treasury: ministers will be asked to take ‘disciplined’ approach to spending
A Treasury spokesperson has said that ministers will be asked to “take a responsible and disciplined approach to spending focused on the things that matter most”.
In response to reports that the Treasury would write to Cabinet ministers asking them to make efficiency cuts after the mini budget, a spokesperson said: “The British taxpayer expects government to run as efficiently and effectively as possible.
“As usual, it is critical that we stick to budgets which is why we’re asking departments to take a responsible and disciplined approach to spending focused on the things that matter most, including driving growth.”
Further details are expected to be set out by Government departments in coming weeks.
Kwasi Kwarteng says Government is ‘sticking to the growth plan’
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted that the Government is “sticking to the growth plan” and that it is “going to help people with energy bills”.
Union chief in general election call
A union leader has called for a general election in response to the financial crisis gripping the country.
Christina McAnea, general secretary of Unison, said the Government needed to take its “head out of the sand”.
She added: “Ministers must listen to the world’s economic experts urging them to junk this disastrous financial experiment.”
“Liz Truss must stop the chaos and abandon last week’s mini-budget. There must also be an election soon so people can tell the Prime Minister what they really think of her plans to take us all to hell in a handcart.”
Labour call for Chancellor to rethink economic plan
Shadow treasury chief secretary Pat McFadden has repeated Labour’s call for Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng to rethink his economic growth plan.
Speaking to BBC News, he said: “This was a reckless act of choice which has wreaked havoc in financial markets. We had the extraordinary intervention by the Bank of England to stop major pension funds going off a cliff.
“It is really important now that we try to get some stability back into those markets and in the longer term restore the economic credibility of the country.
“What is more important here? The Chancellor and the Prime Minister saving face or saving the mortgage payments of millions of people across the country?
“This is going to have a real and damaging impact where payments could go up hundreds or thousands of pounds a year. They have got to reconsider this.”
Truss: tax cuts ‘helps everybody’
Asked how she was creating a fairer tax system, Liz Truss told BBC Radio Nottingham: “The reality is, people having lower taxes across the board – everything from national insurance to corporation tax to income tax – helps everybody because it helps grow the economy.
“It’s not necessarily popular to keep corporation tax low but I want to make sure we do because I want to make sure we attract investment into this country.”
The Prime Minister admitted: “Of course people who are better off tend to pay more taxes, so there’s a disproportionate effect there.”
Asked if there was any evidence that cutting the taxes of the most wealthy cut inequality, she said: “There’s plenty of evidence that if you have very high taxes they lead to lower economic growth.”
New York Times on Truss’ ‘gamble'
The UK’s economic troubles has made the front page of today’s New York Times, under the headline: “A gamble that could scuttle a new leader”
PM: ‘This is the right plan’
Asked by listeners if she would stick to her economic plan, Liz Truss told BBC Radio Norfolk: “This is the right plan that we have set out.
“This is about making sure people are going into the winter not worried about high fuel bills, which is what we were looking at.
“It was simply unconscionable that we could have allowed that to happen.”
Speaking later on BBC Radio Kent, the PM was asked if she will reverse the policies set out in the mini-budget. She replied: “I don’t accept the premise of the question.
“The action we’ve taken has been helping people with their fuel bills, that will start off this weekend… people are going to pay less national insurance, but we are facing difficult economic times. I don’t deny this.
“This is a global problem. But what is absolutely right is the UK government has stepped in and acted at this difficult time.”