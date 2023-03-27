Corbyn says he is not going anywhere after a move to formally oust him as a Labour candidate, and neither is his "determination to stand up for a better world"

Jeremy Corbyn has hit back with a fiery statement, after it emerged Sir Keir Starmer planned to formally block the former party leader from standing as a Labour candidate at the next general election.

The current Labour leader is reportedly set to propose a motion confirming the move to a meeting of the party’s ruling body on Tuesday (27 March), that will make clear that the National Executive Committee (NEC) will not endorse Corbyn at the next election, expected in around 18 months’ time.

Starmer ruled out the left-wing veteran standing again for Labour last month, as he insisted the party has undergone a transformation under his leadership. The motion, which the NEC is expected to back at a meeting on Tuesday, says the Islington North MP “will not be endorsed by the NEC as a candidate on behalf of the Labour Party at the next general election”.

A senior Labour source told PA: “Keir Starmer has made clear that Jeremy Corbyn won’t be a Labour candidate at the next general election. The Labour Party now is unrecognisable from the one that lost in 2019.

former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (left, dated 08/12/19) and Corbyn (L) said that Starmer had "denigrated the democratic foundations" of Labour, ahead a move to formally block him from standing for the party at the next General Election (Photos: PA)

“Tuesday’s vote will confirm this and ensure we can focus on our five missions to build a better Britain," they said.

Corbyn released a statement in response on social media, which said: “Today, Keir Starmer has broken his commitment to respect the rights of Labour members and denigrated the democratic foundations of our Party.

“I have been elected as the Labour MP for Islington North on 10 consecutive occasions since 1983. I am proud to represent a community that supports vulnerable people, joins workers on the picket line and fights for transformative change," he said.

“This latest move represents a leadership increasingly unwilling to offer solutions that meet the scale of the crises facing us all. As the Government plunges millions into poverty and demonises refugees, Keir Starmer has focused his opposition on those demanding a more progressive and humane alternative.”

Corbyn continued: “I joined the Labour Party when I was 16 years old because, like millions of others, I believed in a redistribution of wealth and power.

"Our message is clear: we are not going anywhere. Neither is our determination to stand up for a better world," he said.

Starmer initially ruled out Corbyn from standing again for Labour after the announcement that the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s had decided to lift the party out of two years of special measures over its failings on antisemitism under Corbyn.