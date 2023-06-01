For the curious.
Tom Hourigan
By Tom Hourigan
3 minutes ago

Veteran Labour MP Geraint Davies has been suspended from the parliamentary party after claims of inappropriate behaviour were made against him.

The party confirmed it had withdrawn the whip from Davies in the wake of “incredibly serious allegations” first reported by the POLITICO website.

Who is Geraint Davies?

A former marketing manager, Davies served as the Labour Member of Parliament for Croydon Central from 1997 to 2005 when he lost his seat by just 75 votes. The 63-year-old returned to the Commons at the next general election in 2010, representing Swansea West - and has been the MP there ever since.

What is he accused of?

According to POLITICO, a number of people have made allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Davies. NationalWorld has not verified the claims.

Davies told POLITICO he did not recognise the allegations, and he was “naturally sorry” if he had “inadvertently caused offence to anyone”.

What has Labour said?

Labour confirmed it had suspended Davies pending an inquiry.

A spokeswoman for the party said: “These are incredibly serious allegations of completely unacceptable behaviour. We strongly encourage anyone with a complaint to come forward to the Labour Party’s investigation”.

“Any complainant will have access to an independent support service who provide confidential and independent guidance and advice from external experts throughout the process”.

