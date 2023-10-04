The Labour Party Conference takes place in less than a week - here’s everything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Labour Party are set to hold their annual conference for 2023 in less than a week, where Keir Starmer is expected to clarify the party’s agenda ahead of the next general election. With a record-breaking turnout expected among members, the four-day event features a jam-packed schedule with speeches on key issues from leading Labour figures.

Last year’s Labour Party Conference took place in the ugly midst of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget announcement, which caused a mauling from financial markets and a subsequent shock to the UK’s economy. Now a year on, with a new Prime Minister and a general election looming, members will be hoping the Labour leader can provide a tangible inventory of future policies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But when is the conference taking place, where will it be held and what are the biggest events not to be missed.

Labour Party Conference 2023 dates

The annual Labour Party Conference will take place from 8-11 October 2023.

Labour Party Conference 2023 location

The annual Labour Party Conference returns to Liverpool this year. The official address of the conference is ACC Liverpool Kings Dock, Liverpool Waterfront, Liverpool, Merseyside, L3 4FP.

Labour Party Conference key events

Sunday

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner will address delegates in the conference hall at 11:25am.

Angela Rayner speaking at the TUC Congress at the ACC Liverpool. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Monday

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shadow Cancellor Rachel Reeves will address memberst at this year’s party conference at 12pm.