The Labour leader will also say his government would hit other key NHS targets including on cancer

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will pledge to reduce deaths from heart disease, strokes and suicide in England if he wins the next general election.

He will also say that a future Labour government would hit all NHS cancer targets so patients are seen on time and diagnosed in the early stages of the disease to improve their chance of survival.

What will Starmer promise?

In a speech in the east of England today (May 22), Starmer will say there need to be three “big shifts” in the way the NHS operates: a move from analogue to digital, a bigger emphasis on community treatment and more focus on preventing illness rather than treating it.

He’ll tell the audience that the next Labour government “will deliver an NHS that is there when you need it”. He’ll promise to hit health service targets within five years so ambulance and A&E waiting times are reduced, while guaranteeing shorter waits for hospital appointments when patients need specialist care.

Starmer will also say that he would reduce deaths from heart disease and stroke by a quarter within ten years - and work to bring down the number of people taking their own lives. He’ll add: “Suicide is the biggest killer of young lives in this country. The biggest killer. That statistic should haunt us. And the rate is going up. Our mission must be and will be: to get it down.”

The Labour leader will add: "And ambulances – for heart attack and stroke victims – that don’t come in time. Just think about that for a second. Ambulances that don’t come. Can you – any of you – imagine losing someone in that way? I can’t, and I mean that in every sense: I can’t imagine it.

“It shouldn’t be possible in our country, but it is. A cruel lottery of who lives and who dies that the NHS was founded to stop. And until now, until this point, for 75 years – it has.”

NationalWorld will be at the announcement in Braintree, Essex, to quiz Starmer on his new policies.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

How high are current rates of heart disease, strokes and suicide?

In 2021, heart disease accounted for nearly 57,000 deaths in England and Wales - a rise of 2.1% on 2020. It was the leading cause of death in men. The Stroke Association estimates that 100,000 people in the UK have strokes each year. In England alone, one in six people will have a stroke in their lifetime. And official figures from the Office for National Statistics show that in 2021, there were just under 5,600 suicides in England and Wales.

How have mental health experts responded to the suicide prevention plan?

The Royal College of Psychiatrists said it supported Labour’s pledge to “reverse rising rates of suicide” - pointing out that at-risk patients weren’t being identified or offered appropriate treatment that could have prevented their death.

But Mental Health UK - an umbrella group for four charities - said there would have to be a “cross-government approach” to ensure that those at risk also received the right economic support because “the state of your finances play a part in keeping people mentally well”.

What has the government said?

A Conservative source said that cutting NHS waiting lists was one of Rishi Sunak’s top five priorities for the country - highlighting that 18-month waits for treatment in England were “down 91% from the peak and two-year waits virtually eliminated.”