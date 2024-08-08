Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have arrested a man in his 50s in south-east London on suspicion of encouraging murder after a video emerged of a Labour councillor calling for far-right protesters’ throats to be “cut”.

This comes as Labour suspended Dartford borough councillor, Ricky Jones after he reportedly made the remark where anti-racism demonstrators had gathered in Walthamstow on Wednesday evening (August 7).

A video from the protest shows a man, believed to be Jones, addressing the crowd: “They are disgusting Nazi fascists and we need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all.” The footage also features protesters holding signs reading, “Smash fascism and racism by any means necessary.”

The Metropolitan Police said the man has also been arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act following the incident in Kent on Wednesday evening.

Large anti-racism protests were held across London, with the largest in Waltham Forest and Finchley. | Getty Images

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, in which the original video was linked, the force said: “Officers have arrested a man aged in his 50s at an address in south-east London. He was held on suspicion of encouraging murder and for an offence under the Public Order Act. He is in custody at a south London police station.”

Labour swiftly responded to the incident, with a spokesperson condemning the violent remarks as "completely unacceptable" and confirming Jones' suspension from the party. This suspension means Jones will no longer be able to sit with Labour members during Dartford Borough Council meetings.

The video was shared by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on social media, where he criticised Labour leader and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for not taking immediate action. Farage's post further fuelled the ongoing debate around what some commentators describe as "two-tier policing," alleging that law enforcement handles different groups of protesters with varying levels of severity.

However, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley dismissed these accusations, asserting that the police operate "independently under the law without fear or favour.”