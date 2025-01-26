Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday: Who are the guests on today's show and what time is the programme on?
Kuenssberg analyses this week's hot topics on her programme this morning (Sunday, January 16). She is set to interview key politicians and public figures. Today’s guests include Rachel Reeves MP, chancellor, and Kemi Badenoch MP, Conservative leader.
There will also be an extra touch of glamour as she is joined by former Beatle and music legend Sir Paul McCartney.
Other guests include Former chancellor Nadhim Zahawim, Crossbench peer Beeban Kidron and Dragon’s Den entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.
Laura Kuenssberg airs at 9am on Sundays on BBC1. Repeats are available on demand through the BBC iPlayer service.
