From how to register to how to find out who is standing in your area - here’s everything you need to know about the local elections

Local elections are set to kick off across the UK in the first week in May.

While people will not be able to vote a new MP for their constituency, council seats roles will be up for grabs, with Northern Ireland citizens able to vote for new assembly members.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With different elections across the country, the process can be a minefield to figure out what is being voted on and how to vote.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 local elections.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 local elections. (Credit: Adobe)

When are Local Elections 2022?

Polls are set to open across Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland on Thursday 5 May 2022.

What seats are up for grabs in Local Elections 2022?

A mix of council, mayor and assembly elections will take place across Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland.

Voters in Scotland, Wales and England will head to the polls to vote on new councillors to represent each local authority.

In Scotland, 1,129 seats are up for grabs across 32 council areas.

In Wales, voters will choose from 2,436 candidates for 1,231 council seats.

In England, there will be elections for councils across the country but there will also be votes on mayoral positions.

Voters in South Yorkshire will be able to vote for a new mayor.

There is also a focus on London boroughs council elections, with this being a key contest for all political parties.

The boroughs of Croydon, Hackney, Lewisham, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Watford will be taking part in the election.

Unlike the rest of the UK, voters in Northern Ireland will vote for candidates in the National Assembly.

90 members will be voted to the devolved parliament.

Who is standing in my area?

Across the country, thousands of candidates will face off for the opportunity to represent constituencies at the local level.

An online checker provided by the Electoral Commission will allow you to research candidates in your area before the day.

Who can vote in local elections?

Voter in England and Northern Ireland must be at least 18-years-old on 5 May.

Scotland and Wales have slightly different rules, with the voting age lowered to 16-years-old.

What is the deadline for registering to vote in the Local Elections 2022?

Voters in England and Wales were able to register for voting in person until 14 April, voting via a postal vote unntil 19 April and voting via a proxy vote until 26 April.

Scottish voters were held to similar deadlines, with the only execption being that they could regiuster to vote in person until 18 April.

Where is my polling station?

If voting in person, you will only be able to cast your vote at your designated polling station

The address of your polling station will be printed on your polling card, which will be posted to your home.