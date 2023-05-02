Those hoping to vote in Thursday's local elections in England will need voter ID - but what if you've lost or damaged your ID?

Voters will still be able to vote in Thursday's local elections if they lose their photo ID. (Credit: NationalWorld/Adobe)

The upcoming local elections in England will be watched closely by many.

While the results are expected to give some insight into party standings across the country, it will also mark the first time that voter ID will be required to vote in the UK. The controversial move to introduce the measure has been criticised by many but also backed by the Conservative Party, which pushed ahead with the plans to implement the requirement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A campaign to make sure that voters are aware of the new rules has been underway in the run up to the local elections on 4 May. However, while some may be prepared in advance for the new polling station rules, something can always go wrong on the day.

So what happens if you've lost or damaged your photo ID on voting day? Here's how you can still vote in the local elections.

Can you still vote in local election without voter ID?

The only way you can vote in the local elections without valid photo ID - for example, if you have lost it - is via an emergency proxy vote. This means that another person can vote for you on your behalf at a polling station.

Voters will still be able to vote in Thursday's local elections if they lose their photo ID. (Credit: NationalWorld/Adobe)

How do you set up an emergency proxy vote?

The deadline to apply for a normal proxy vote has passed. However an emergency proxy vote can still be set up if an unforeseen situation arises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Your emergency proxy vote must be set up by 5pm on polling day at the absolute latest. The person you choose to cast your vote must have an eligible voter ID in order to do so.

To sign up for an emergency proxy vote, you can visit the Electoral Commission website and follow the steps.

What forms of ID are eligible for voter ID?

In the situation where you have misplaced your main form of ID and you are not able to apply for an emergency proxy vote, you may still use another form of ID to vote in person on the day of the local elections.

Eligible forms of ID include:

Passport

Driving Licence

Blue Badge

Transport Passes such as bus pass or 60+ Oyster Card

Identity card with the PASS logo