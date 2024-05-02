Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters have started casting their ballots in local, mayoral and PCC elections across the UK, in Rishi Sunak’s biggest electoral test so far.

Both Labour and the Conservatives are defending just under 1,000 seats each, which were last contested in 2021 at the height of Boris Johnson’s post-vaccine popularity. Forecasts suggest the Tories could lose up to half of their council seats, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt saying the party expects to suffer “significant losses”.

Eleven mayoral contests are also taking place, including in London between frontrunners Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan and Tory challenger Susan Hall. The big test for Sunak, will be whether Conservative mayors Andy Street in the West Midlands, and Tees Valley’s Ben Houchen can win re-election.

You can follow all the results as they come in from Thursday night until Saturday evening with NationalWorld’s results map and our live blog further down - where reporters across the country will be giving the latest updates and analysis.

Also being contested tonight (2 May), is the Blackpool South Westminster by-election. Labour is hoping to win another seat in Parliament, after Tory MP Scott Benton stood down after being caught in a gambling lobbying sting. These elections will require voters to take photo ID with them, you can find a full list of accepted forms of identification here.

Send in your thoughts and comments on the local elections or photos of dogs at polling stations to [email protected].