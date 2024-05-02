Local elections 2024 live: voters go to polls across the UK in big test for Rishi Sunak - full results
Voters have started casting their ballots in local, mayoral and PCC elections across the UK, in Rishi Sunak’s biggest electoral test so far.
Both Labour and the Conservatives are defending just under 1,000 seats each, which were last contested in 2021 at the height of Boris Johnson’s post-vaccine popularity. Forecasts suggest the Tories could lose up to half of their council seats, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt saying the party expects to suffer “significant losses”.
Eleven mayoral contests are also taking place, including in London between frontrunners Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan and Tory challenger Susan Hall. The big test for Sunak, will be whether Conservative mayors Andy Street in the West Midlands, and Tees Valley’s Ben Houchen can win re-election.
You can follow all the results as they come in from Thursday night until Saturday evening with NationalWorld’s results map and our live blog further down - where reporters across the country will be giving the latest updates and analysis.
Also being contested tonight (2 May), is the Blackpool South Westminster by-election. Labour is hoping to win another seat in Parliament, after Tory MP Scott Benton stood down after being caught in a gambling lobbying sting. These elections will require voters to take photo ID with them, you can find a full list of accepted forms of identification here.
Send in your thoughts and comments on the local elections or photos of dogs at polling stations to [email protected].
Local elections 2024 live
Timeline for tonight
The local election counts are not all declared overnight, like they are in a general election. Instead, they slowly roll in until Saturday evening. There are however a number of key races that will declare tonight:
- 10pm polls close
- 12.30am Broxbourne
- 1.30am Hartlepool, Rochford, Sunderland
- 2am Bolton, Gosport, Ipswich, Newcastle, North East Lincolnshire, South Tyneside, Wigan
- 2.30am Chorley, Eastleigh, Exeter, Fareham, Hart, Oldham, Portsmouth, Rushmoor, Southend
- 3am Blackpool South by-election, Harlow, Hull, Lincoln, Reading, Sefton, Tameside, Thurrock,
- 3.30am Colchester, Gateshead, Redditch, Stockport
- 4am Peterborough, Plymouth
- 4.30am Southampton
- 5.30am Winchester
Voter ID rules
This is one of the first elections across the UK which will require voters to bring photo ID with them. In April 2022 MPs passed a new law making voter ID mandatory. The move was highly controversial, with widespread concerns that many could find themselves disenfranchised because they do not own ID.
The introduction of voter ID was designed to prevent voter personation, the crime of impersonating someone else when voting. But the Electoral Reform Society says the crime is “vanishingly rare” – there were only three convictions and six cautions between 2015 and 2020, according to the Electoral Commission – and that photo ID is a “solution looking for a problem”.
To vote today voters will need to bring specific photo ID to vote. The ID does not need to be in date, but the photo will need to be a true likeness. It will be up to polling station clerks to judge whether your ID looks like you.
If you have any issues voting please contact us [email protected].
The full list is as follows:
- A passport issued by the UK, any Channel Island, Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, a European Economic Area (EEA) state or a Commonwealth country
- A driving licence issued by the UK, any Channel Island, Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, or a European Economic Area (EEA) state
- A disabled person’s bus pass
- An Oyster 60+ card
- A freedom pass
- A Scottish National Entitlement Card
- A 60 and over Welsh concessionary travel card
- A disabled person’s Welsh concessionary travel card
- A senior smartpass issued in Northern Ireland
- A registered blind smartpass or blind person’s smartpass issued in Northern Ireland
- A War disablement smart pass issued in Northern Ireland
- A 60+ smartpass issued in Northern Ireland
- A half fare smartpass issued in Northern Ireland
- An identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)
- A biometric immigration document
- A Ministry of Defence form 90 (defence identity card)
- A national identity card issued by an EEA state
- An electoral identity card issued in Northern Ireland
- An anonymous elector’s document
Welcome to our local elections live blog
Good morning and happy polling day. Welcome to our local elections live blog.
Voters across England and Wales are electing thousands of councillors, 11 mayors, including in London and Greater Manchester, as well as numerous police and crime commissioners. There’s also a Westminster by-election in Blackpool South which we’ll be keeping you abreast of.
Find out if elections are going on in your area, and what happened last time, with our interactive map here. This will be updated as the results come in this evening, all the way through until Saturday night (wish me luck). We’ll be bringing you expert insight and analysis from all our reporters across the country.
