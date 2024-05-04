Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been a bitter London mayoral election campaign, even compared to last time around, and the recriminations did not end after the votes were counted.

The first sign of animosity at the declaration was an attempted handshake by defeated Conservative candidate Susan Hall that Sadiq Khan appeared not to see.

In her speech Ms Hall referenced The Wire - the Baltimore-set HBO crime series (2002-08) - in a dig at Mr Khan’s record on crime. She also told him to stop patronising “people who care”.

There was a brief bit of disruption by a few shouting men in the audience as Mr Khan was about to give his speech, in which he said: “It’s been a difficult few months. We faced a campaign of non-stop negativity but I couldn’t be more proud that we answered fearmongering with facts, hate with hope, and attempts to divide with efforts to divide with efforts to unite.

“We ran a campaign that was in keeping with the spirit and values of this great city, a city that regards our diversity not as a weakness but an almighty strength, and one that rejects hard rightwing populism and looks forward not back.”

That populism is not an academic election issue for Mr Khan, who talked about the impact the campaign has had on his family.

“A special thank you goes to my mum and everything she’s done for me. I love you,” he said. “And to my amazing wife, Saadiya, and to our daughters, Anisah and Amara - their strength and support throughout all these years.

“I know there have been times when this job has taken a toll on you - that’s not right or fair - some of the stuff on social media, the protests on our home. The threat is upsetting, it’s frightening and it’s wrong. I’m truly sorry to put you through this. I also know you share my belief that, as hard as it might be sometimes, this road is worth doing because it means giving to other families the same life-changing opportunities this city has extended to ours.”

Though defeated, Ms Hall will still be a London Assembly member and shows no sign of backing off with her criticism of the mayor.

"I have loved speaking to Londoners about the things that matter to them. The thing that matters the most, and to me, is reforming the Met and making London safe again,” she said.

"I hope Sadiq makes this his top priority. He owes it to the families of a thousand people who have lost lives to knife crime under his mayoralty.

"And I hope too that he stops patronising people, like me, who care. This isn't an episode of The Wire, this is real life on his watch.